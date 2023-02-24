China calls for Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire, peace talks

BEIJING (AP) China has called for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Moscow and the start of peace talks in a 12-point proposal to end fighting that began a year ago.

Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war, but China has also said it has boundless friendship with Russia and refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine, or even call it an invasion. He accused the West of provoking the conflict and fanning the flames by supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons.

The United States also said that China may be preparing to provide military aid to Russia. , what Beijing says lacks evidence. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the allegation libel and defamation.

There are doubts whether China can be considered an honest broker.

China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose the liberal US-led international order. Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed the strength of their bilateral relations when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said earlier Thursday that the United States would reserve judgment on the proposal, but that China’s allegiance to Russia meant it was not a neutral mediator. We would like to see nothing more than a just and lasting peace…but we are skeptical that reporting on a proposal like this will be a constructive way forward, he said.

Before the document, titled China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis, was released, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it an important first step to engage China.

I think in general the fact that China has started talking about peace in Ukraine, I think it’s not bad, he said during a press conference Thursday with the Spanish Prime Minister .

THE 12 point paper issued Friday morning by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also calls for an end to Western sanctions on Russia and calls for measures to prevent attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, ensure the security of nuclear facilities, establish humanitarian corridors for civilians and ensure grain export after disruptions inflated global food prices.

He mainly reiterated China’s long-standing positions, including that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries be guaranteed.

Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, according to the proposal. He did not provide any details on what form the talks should take, preconditions or which countries should be involved, but said China stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

He also called for an end to Cold War mentality, China’s standard term for what it sees as US hegemony, and for maintaining alliances such as NATO.

The security of one country should not be sought at the expense of others. The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs, according to the proposal. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and properly addressed.

China abstained from the UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution that calls on Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces. It is one of 16 countries that voted against or abstained on nearly all five previous UN resolutions on Ukraine.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies, was passed 141 to 7 with 32 abstentions, sending a strong message on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion that appears to leave Russia more isolated than ever.

China has said the current conflict is not something it wants to see, and has repeatedly said that any use of nuclear weapons would be completely unacceptable, in an implied repudiation of Putin’s statement that Russia would use all available means to protect its territory.

Conflicts and war do not benefit anyone, according to the proposal.

All parties should exercise rationality and restraint (…) help Russia and Ukraine meet each other, resume direct dialogue as soon as possible, gradually promote de-escalation and de-escalation of the situation, and finally achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, he added.

Reiterating China’s position, he said, “Nuclear weapons should not be used and nuclear wars should not be fought.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said China’s proposal was necessary, but not new.

China’s peace proposal does not change but combines its overall positions on the crisis and the war in Ukraine, Shi said.

China finds it necessary to repeat its self-perceived neutrality at this point, to salvage some international inference not only by criticizing NATO but also by distinguishing itself from Russia’s behavior, Shi said.

China’s stance still falls far short of Russia’s preference, but still faces criticism from the West and its allies, Shi said.

Although neither side is likely to accept China as a mediator, or even pay much attention to the Chinese proposal, Beijing needed to clarify its position, he said.

The proposal comes as U.S.-China relations hit a historic low over Taiwan, trade and technology disputes, human rights and China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Thursday that his initial reaction to the proposal was that it could stop at the first point, which is to respect the sovereignty of all nations.

The State Department Price said that the United States hopes that all countries that have a relationship with Russia, unlike ours, will use this leverage, use this influence to push Russia in a meaningful and useful way to end this brutal war of aggression. (China) is able to do that in a way that we just don’t have.

More recently, the sides tangled over the US downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon that had floated over the mainland United States. China responded furiously to the action, claiming it was merely an airship for meteorological research and accusing the United States of using force indiscriminately.

Sullivan said China hasn’t taken the possibility of providing military assistance to Ukraine off the table, although we haven’t seen it do so yet.

Sullivan also noted that China abstained in the vote at the UN and that Wang Yi visited other European nations during his recent visit to the continent, trying to sell the idea that China is not not all-in with Russia.

I can’t predict the future, he told CNN. What I can tell you is that the United States is not going to tell Ukraine to end this war.