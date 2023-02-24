PML-N attacks judiciary to avoid elections, says Imran – Pakistan





Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan claimed that the reason behind the PML-N attacks on the judiciary was to avoid elections as he knew the people were not with him.

Speaking to a video conference, Khan said the ruling party was pressuring the judiciary to get the courts to cave under the pressure and somehow back out of holding elections in line with the law. Constitution.

The former prime minister said he would tell the judges that this is a watershed moment in Pakistan’s history.

He further noted that the PML-N used to attack the justice system.

Imran wondered how acting chief ministers could remain in office after 90 days, as their job was only to organize elections. They are not public representatives, and only public representatives have the right to rule on the Constitution, he added.

The head of the PTI claimed that he had not seen such a morally corrupt election commissioner.

We came up with names of neutral people for the caretaker government, but the Election Commission of Pakistan chose those who were strongly opposed to us, the PTI leader commented.

He alleged that leaders and workers detained by the parties were treated as terrorists.

They are trying to prove that people will be afraid of these tactics, but we will not back down at all, he stressed.

He claimed that the way people presented themselves in court in Peshawar should make everyone realize the direction in which the country was heading. Such scenes have never been seen before, he added.

He said the Jail Bharo party movement was a means of peaceful protest because since his government was overthrown he claimed that party members were oppressed in a way not even seen under the law martial.

The PTI leader said that terrorism cases were filed against party members, they were arrested and robbed, even though it was clear in the Constitution that no one’s honor could be violated.

Imran claimed that efforts were being made to send him to jail or disqualify him, while the PTI people were being pressured. He said PML-Q leaders were also under pressure to split from the PTI and support the PML-N to form a government.

Every effort was made to avoid the dissolution of the assemblies so that elections did not have to take place. But I applaud Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi for staying despite all kinds of pressure, Imran commented.

He further said that former chief minister Elahi was in the process of being appointed party chairman.

