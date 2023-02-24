Texas Bar loses bid to sanction Trump lawyer over 2020 election denial





WASHINGTON A state district judge has dismissed a Texas State Bar disciplinary case against Dallas attorney Sidney Powell for his role in challenging the 2020 election results as an attorney for the former President Donald Trump.

The Texas State Bar filed a motion last March accusing Powell of professional misconduct by filing frivolous voter fraud lawsuits in four states, making false statements in court and knowingly presenting false evidence. Powell has filed lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona, accusing election companies of vote manipulation.

The motion asked the court to decide the appropriate sanction, which could have ranged from a reprimand to disbarment.

In the decision signed Wednesday, Andrea Bouressa, a Collin County district judge who heard the case filed in Dallas County, found fault with the filings of Powells’ accuser, the Commission for Lawyer Discipline.

The commission, it ruled, mislabeled exhibits and failed to correct errors when they were pointed out. That left two exhibits and those did not satisfy the charge of the case, the judge said, granting Powells the motion to dismiss the complaint.

The bar declined to comment on the decision.

Claire Reynolds, public affairs adviser to the Disciplinary Office, said the Disciplinary Commission for Lawyers will review the decision.

Powells’ legal team, led by Robert Holmes, also declined to comment on the ruling.

Powell has been licensed to practice law in Texas since 1978 and remained a prominent figure in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The House panel investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol used excerpts from his deposition testimony at public hearings.

The hearings revealed that Powell had met with Trump and others in his inner circle to discuss what dramatic steps could be taken to undo his defeat. Ideas included repeating the elections and seizing voting machines by the military. It was also revealed that Trump was considering appointing Powell as a special adviser to oversee an investigation into voter fraud, an idea fiercely opposed by several of his advisers.

Although the Texas court awarded Powell a victory, his reputation continues to be rocked as evidence emerges in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems’ Fox News.

Last week, the company revealed that Powell’s evidence regarding allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election stemmed from a bizarre email from an unidentified author who attributed his insight to an ability to travel in time in a semi-conscious state.

Dominion said Fox executives harmed its business by knowingly allowing hosts and guests to make baseless and false claims linking it to non-existent voter fraud.

In depositions, Fox host Maria Bartiromo called the email Powell provided nonsense, according to the Dominions file.

And David Clark, then a Foxs top executive on the weekend shows, said if he had known Powell’s crazy theories were based on that email, he wouldn’t have allowed the claim to air. .

In a statement Thursday, Fox News claimed Dominion misinterpreted the filing. [and] hand-picked quotes stripped of all key context, and that his lawsuit rests on a misinterpretation of libel law.

Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages in a separate defamation suit against Powell, Rudy Giuliani and My Pillow Inc. CEO Mike Lindell, accusing them of pushing false allegations of voter fraud that harm to his business.

Powell sent Bartiromo the email in question ahead of an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures five days after Election Day the morning after President Joe Biden was declared the winner.

Who am I? And how do I know all this?… I’ve had the strangest dreams since I was a little girl… I’ve been decapitated inside, and yet I live… The Wind tells me that I’m a ghost, but I don’t believe it, says the writer.

On the show, Powell claimed a massive, coordinated effort to steal the 2020 election.

Neither she nor Bartiromo mentioned the decapitated time traveler’s email.

The full force of the email madness comes from reading it in its entirety, Dominion said in its legal brief, released last week by a Delaware court.

