Alarm for Prime Minister as Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee he will back Northern Ireland Protocol deal

Boris Johnson tonight refused to guarantee he would back Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Protocol deal in a warning shot at the Prime Minister.

The government is currently engaged in “intense” talks with the EU on resolving the bitter dispute over post-Brexit trade deals for Northern Ireland.

But, despite suggestions that a deal could be reached this week, hopes of an imminent breakthrough have since faded.

The DUP and Tory Brexiteers are withholding support for a protocol deal until they are able to scrutinize a legal text.

And there would likely be further alarms in Downing Street tonight after Mr Johnson failed to say whether he would back a deal overseen by Mr Sunak.

He urged Mr Sunak to instead focus his efforts on controversial new laws at Westminster that would give ministers the power to unilaterally overrule parts of the protocol.

Mr Johnson’s intervention will increase nervousness among Mr Sunak’s allies that the former prime minister could yet lead a Tory revolt against a protocol deal.

This afternoon, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had further talks on the protocol with the EU’s Maros Sefcovic.

“It’s important that we wait and see what might be,” Mr Johnson told Sky News tonight of Mr Sunak’s efforts to reach a protocol resolution with Brussels.

“But I think the best way forward, as I said when I was in government, is the Northern Ireland Bill which was very comfortably passed by the Commons – I think without amendment – when I was in power only a few months ago.

“So I think that’s the best way to go.”

Pressed on whether he could secure his support for a protocol deal struck by Mr Sunak, Mr Johnson added: ‘I think the best thing to do is to continue with the Northern Ireland Bill which we have agreed”.

“It’s a very good bill, it solves all the problems, it solves the problems we have in the Irish Sea, it solves the paperwork, VAT etc.

“This is a great bill and creates no further problems in the economy of the whole island of Ireland. I would go with that one.

Mr Johnson agreed to the protocol with the EU when he was Prime Minister. But he then backfired on the deal he struck and denounced the EU’s “bureaucratic” implementation of post-Brexit trade rules.

A subsequent row prompted Mr Johnson to propose the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which has heightened tensions with Brussels and infuriated Tory moderates who have claimed the legislation would breach international law.

Earlier today, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris traveled to Brussels for his final talks with the EU’s Maros Sefcovic on the protocol.

He described it as “another constructive meeting” and said “the intensive work continues”.

Mr Sefcovic said the two sides would “continue their dialogue on outstanding issues related to the protocol”.

It has been suggested that Mr Sunak is prepared to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – the passage of which is currently blocked in Parliament – ​​if he reaches an agreement with the EU.

But Mr Johnson’s comments add to the pressure on the Prime Minister – including within his own Cabinet – to keep alive the threat of unilateral UK action on the protocol.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman this week described the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as “one of the greatest tools we have to solve the Irish Sea problem”.

She also warned that she would oppose any deal with the EU that gave her a “foothold” in Northern Ireland.

Ms Braverman claimed she was not ready to quit over the issue, but told GB News last night: ‘I have taken a very outspoken stance in the past because I found the terms of the intolerable previous agreements.”

“I am not in favor of the sale of Northern Ireland and the possibility of the EU gaining a foothold in the UK.

“It is absolutely vital that we safeguard what we have gained from the Brexit vote, that we move forward as a United Kingdom where the integrity of our Union is safeguarded and that we regain control properly.

“I know the Prime Minister shares this goal.”

The Prime Minister had hoped to unveil the new EU deal this week after flying to Northern Ireland to brief political leaders last Friday

Ms Braverman played down the prospect that she might quit because of the protocol and said she believed Mr Sunak shared her goals.

A government source said there was now a ‘99.9 per cent’ chance negotiations would go ahead next week as the prime minister tries to quell a backlash from the DUP and his own MPs.

In her interview, Ms Braverman said the government was committed to working with the DUP who refuse to return to power sharing in the Stormont Assembly unless there is a fundamental change to protocol .

“We have always worked closely with the DUP. They are trade unionists. They speak on behalf of a significant part of the Northern Ireland community and they need to be around the table,” she said.

“At the end of the day, Stormont will only work if the DUP backs a proposal.”

In a Commons clash yesterday, the Prime Minister insisted he would be ‘resolute’ in defending UK interests.

He told MPs: ‘I am a Tory, a Brexiteer and a Unionist, and any deal we reach must tick all three boxes.

“He must secure Northern Ireland’s sovereignty, preserve Northern Ireland’s place in our union and find practical solutions to the problems facing people and businesses.

“I will be determined to fight for what is best for Northern Ireland and the UK.”

But, in a worrying sign, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned there will need to be significant changes to the Brexit treaty with the EU, including ending the ‘unacceptable’ situation that leaves the Northern Ireland governed by EU trade laws over which it has no say.

Sir Jeffrey welcomed the PM’s initiative but warned that any new deal must not involve “tinkering around the edges”.

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost said: “We have learned that we cannot rely on EU commitments which are unrelated or which are based on good faith or on the fact that the EU act reasonably.” They must be legally clear and enforceable. If they aren’t, we’ll be back here before too long.