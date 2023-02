Donald Trump Jr. launches homophobic rant against gay man Pete Buttigieg New York Daily News

Donald Trump Jr. launched a homophobic rant against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during an appearance on a far-right cable news network on Wednesday night.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son was a guest on Newsmaxs Prime News, where he was asked to comment on President Joe Bidens’ handling of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous substances in Ohio earlier this month.

Shortly after saying Joe didn’t care or care less about East Palestine, Ohio, he set his sights on Buttigiegs’ qualifications for his cabinet job.

Despite the impressive 41-year resume, he’s a Harvard grad, Rhodes Scholar, Iraq War veteran, and mayor of his hometown of South Bend, Ind. Junior insisted that Buttigieg only got a job in the Biden administration because he is an openly gay man.

“He’s the gay dude, so we gotta give him something, let’s make him the secretary of transportation” — Donald Trump Jr’s unvarnished homophobia on Newsmax pic.twitter.com/L4VuGQANi8

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2023

You know, Pete doesn’t belong in the job, Trump, 45, told Newsmaxs Carl Higbie.

But, you know, he’s the guy who didn’t have to run for president but they let him because he’s gay and they ticked a box and then he didn’t win, so [they said] He’s the gay guy, so we gotta give him something, let’s make him a transportation secretary, he said.

Plus, the time he spent breast feeding while we were in the midst of a supply chain crisis, Junior added, referring to Buttigiegs paternity leave at the end of 2021.

The first openly LGBTQ cabinet member and her husband, Chasten Buttigieg, announced they became fathers to twins on August 17, 2021.

The juniors’ father traveled to eastern Palestine on Wednesday, where he criticized Pres. Bidens’ response, while handing out Trump-branded water bottles and MAGA hats in an appearance described as pure political theater by the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican PAC.

Buttigieg, who traveled to eastern Palestine on Thursday, was widely criticized for not visiting the area sooner.

However, the twice-impeached president whose administration proudly moved to downsize the Environmental Protection Agency has also come under fire for abandoning rail safety rules that had been enforced under the Obama administration. .

Trump shredded safety rules that could have kept the people of eastern Palestine safe, then came to town with Trump water and a campaign slogan, the Lincoln Project tweeted. He is as useless now as he was as president.

