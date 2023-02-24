Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Observation of the Menara Pandang area of ​​the President’s office, in the IKN development project area, North Panajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan Province, February 23, 2023

Press release President Joko Widodo after observing the view tower of the presidential office areaFebruary 23, 2023

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, so this area is the palace area, the presidential palace, which I am optimistic that next year, in August, God willing, the ceremony will take place here.

If you see countryside and others, earlier I spoke with the designer, with the executors in the field, with the supervisors in the field, the managers in the field, I’m optimistic that God willing it will be over.

Journalist

The design is still the same as the pictures, isn’t it, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, it’s the same, but also later on the pitch, maybe A little adaptation to field conditions. But if you look from here, yes.

Journalist

What progress has he made?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, that counts alone.

Journalist

Sir, maybe you can tell what is special about this palace and Jakarta palace, sir, for example, maybe the landscape or something else, right, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

It comes from design, development, all alone, sons and daughters of the best Indonesian nation. Already.

Journalist

If the palace occupied it when, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, as soon as it is busy.

Journalist

After the ceremony sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

It is occupied. If you don’t want to be busy, it’s over, you can occupy it. Each department is the same, although not all the staff were brought in, they were immediately busy, so there would be a crowd here. If there is a crowd, it means you need a restaurant, you need schools, kindergarten, elementary, middle school, high school, university, you need a hospital , you need a clinic, you need entertainmententertainment, need for malls and others.

Journalist

Sir, from this visit, you see that if you offer it to investors as you originally planned in the middle of this year, approximately local and foreign investors will be interested No, Sir? And roughly how strong is the attraction?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Very, very, different atmosphere, we offer you this atmosphere. This central area is the government area. Beyond that, people will see another atmosphere, there is a difference. Well, that’s what we sell. Experience, ambienteverything we sell.

Journalist

Sir, regarding the palace itself, that means the palace of the president and vice president will be completed soon, yes sir, where is this sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

It is the presidential palace.

Journalist

Does that mean the presidential palace is the first building to be completed in this KIPP or are there other buildings sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yeah, maybe the ministry will come first.

Journalist

Sir, when are the 16,000 workers expected to arrive, sir? Right now there are 500 or 5,000, right?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Now 7,800.

Journalist

when sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, it is a step by step, added daily, added daily, it has already started.

Journalist

How much is the allocation for this palace sir, what is the budget allocation?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Ask the Minister of Public Works or the Head of the Authority later.

Journalist

Pak Jokowi always points out that the ceremony on August 17 next year will take place here. can leak No Sir, what is the concept that is different from Jakarta? Because it’s the first time in the new capital. Was something discussed maybe?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes later let wow.

Journalist

Sir, regarding the 17th August ceremony earlier sir, is it 17th August in 2023 or 2024?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

2024.

Journalist

Sir, regarding the acquisition of the land, some of the residents who live in the central government area are disappointed, sir, because the price quoted is much lower than the market price. Well, while you commit yourself not to harm local residents. So what will it look like in the future, are there any improvements?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, yesterday afternoon, yesterday afternoon, it was discussed with Mr. Bambang, Mr. Doni, that people should not be harmed. Therefore, there are several options that will be offered later, either compensation, compensation for benefits, or also relocation, with land donated elsewhere. I think there are several options, several choices, so that people don’t feel disadvantaged.

Journalist

One more thing, sir, about the governor of BI, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

We sent the Governor of BI yesterday to the DPR RI, Mr. Perry Warjiyo.

Journalist

The consideration sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

For this reason, in a global crisis like this, we do not want to take any risks. Fiscal, monetary becomes very, very important. And we have to place people who have great experience, great experience. Clear?

Journalist

Thank you sir.