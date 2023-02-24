China facing the dilemma of Ukraine: arms to Russia or a mediator?





As Chinese leader Xi Jinping returns to the world stage, now that the pandemic is over, he faces a dilemma. What to do with the war in Ukraine? The approach he takes will have more impact than the conflict itself. This could change the direction of world politics once it is over. Xi is due to deliver a peace speech on Friday, a year to the day after Russian tanks, armored vehicles and troops crossed the Ukrainian border. Why we wrote this Chinese leader Xi Jinping faces a dilemma whose resolution will define his country’s role in the world: seek a peacemaking role in the war in Ukraine, or supply arms to his ally Vladimir Putin. But the Chinese leader faces a fundamental choice, underscored this week when US officials revealed reports that he was considering supplying arms and ammunition to Vladimir Putin. Will Beijing seek to position itself as the key player in a possible negotiated settlement? Or will he become Russia’s indispensable military ally in an attempt to turn the tide of the war? MM. Xi and Putin share a common interest in limiting Washington’s power and influence. But if Mr Xi apparently planning a trip to Moscow offers arms to Mr Putin, it would cross a red line in Europe’s relations with China, the European Union’s top diplomat said last week. And Europe is China’s biggest market. Mr. Xi’s challenge will be to balance his country’s political interests with its economic interests.

On the one-year anniversary this week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, attention focused on the duel speeches of two leaders deeply invested in its outcome, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. But the emergence of a third voice could prove even more important than that of China, Mr. Putin’s main ally and a real superpower rival of the United States. After 12 months spent largely on the sidelines, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has in recent days begun to signal his intention to play a more active role. He is planning a visit to Moscow in the coming months. Why we wrote this Chinese leader Xi Jinping faces a dilemma whose resolution will define his country’s role in the world: seek a peacemaking role in the war in Ukraine, or supply arms to his ally Vladimir Putin. How Mr. Xi chooses to approach the war in Ukraine will have more impact than the conflict itself. This could change the direction of world politics once it is over. On the diplomatic front, Xi is due to deliver a peace speech on Friday, a year to the day after Russian tanks, armored vehicles and troops crossed the Ukrainian border. But the Chinese leader faces a fundamental choice, underscored this week when US officials revealed intelligence reports that he was considering supplying arms and ammunition to Mr Putin. Will Beijing seek to position itself as the key player in a possible negotiated settlement? Or will he become Russia’s indispensable military ally in an attempt to turn the tide of the war? The prism through which Mr. Xi will make this appeal is clear: his own nation’s interests, and in particular his fundamental vision of a rising 21st century China displacing the United States and its allies from their position of dominance after the Second World War. But it is a particularly difficult choice given the seismic shifts in global politics wrought by Mr. Putin’s so far unsuccessful campaign to take control of Ukraine. These changes, along with pandemic pressures at home, explain Mr. Xi’s unusual political hibernation over the past year, offering occasional rhetorical support to his embattled ally but otherwise choosing to stay out of the fray. . China’s top diplomat Wang Yi speaks at the Munich security conference on February 18, 2023. European officials have rejected his suggestion to loosen ties with Washington. When Xi’s top foreign policy official, Wang Yi, visited Europe last week, the envoy left no doubt about the geopolitical fallout of the war. Xi has long credited Europe with a central role in his plan to expand his country’s global influence. The European Union, made up of 27 nations, is Beijing’s largest trading partner and, along with the United States, has been key to China’s rise. Until February last year, Mr. Xi envisioned European countries inexorably asserting more autonomy from Washington, potentially helping to shield China from a deterioration in its own relations with the United States. United. But the war rekindled a transatlantic sense of common values ​​and common cause. Foreign Minister Wang arrived at the annual Munich security conference, calling for a return to business as usual with Europe and urging Europeans to distance themselves from what he suggested was warmongering American interested in Ukraine. He was met with a collective cold shoulder and a stern warning not to ship weapons to Russia. During a meeting with the Chinese envoy, Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat, said providing military support to Mr Putin would be a red line in our relationship. Mr. Xi now faces the task of defining his country’s relationship with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (right) welcomes China’s top foreign policy official Wang Yi for talks in Moscow, February 22, 2023. Wang described Beijing’s ties with Moscow solid as rock. Twelve months ago, this must have seemed simple. In a 5,000-word joint statement during Putin’s visit to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics, the two leaders pledged boundless friendship and charted a common vision for a world order in which America was just one great country among many. They criticized what they described as a pretentious Western notion of democracy that flouted the sovereignty of other countries and denounced US military blocs as a threat to the security of other nations. But since war broke out and turned on the Russians, Mr. Xi and other Chinese officials have rarely gone beyond echoing the Kremlin’s overall narrative, implying plans of NATO expansion made the invasion an act of Russian self-defense. Mr. Xi’s conundrum now is that he still appreciates thepolicyfoundation of its relationship with Russia: the two sprawling neighbors share a common interest in limiting Washington’s power and influence. Wang, who visited Moscow after his European mission, unequivocally reaffirmed the alliance, calling it rock-solid. Yet the Chinese leader also knows that supplying arms to Mr Putin would likely be fatal to the prospects of reversing the downward spiral in relations with Washington and would also cause a major rift with European countries. Beijing would likely face additional Western sanctions and find itself painfully isolated from its main markets. Mr. Xi weighed his options for months, no doubt hoping he could avoid making such a far-reaching clear decision. This is where the peace talk comes in. He is highly unlikely to find much short-term success, especially with Russia now poised to mount its biggest military operation in Ukraine since the invasion. But it is a signal that finding a way to end the war Mr. Putin has started is not just in Ukraine’s interest, or that of America and its allies. It is also in China.

