Connect with us

Politics

China facing the dilemma of Ukraine: arms to Russia or a mediator?

China facing the dilemma of Ukraine: arms to Russia or a mediator?

 


As Chinese leader Xi Jinping returns to the world stage, now that the pandemic is over, he faces a dilemma. What to do with the war in Ukraine? The approach he takes will have more impact than the conflict itself. This could change the direction of world politics once it is over.

Xi is due to deliver a peace speech on Friday, a year to the day after Russian tanks, armored vehicles and troops crossed the Ukrainian border.

Why we wrote this

Chinese leader Xi Jinping faces a dilemma whose resolution will define his country’s role in the world: seek a peacemaking role in the war in Ukraine, or supply arms to his ally Vladimir Putin.

But the Chinese leader faces a fundamental choice, underscored this week when US officials revealed reports that he was considering supplying arms and ammunition to Vladimir Putin.

Will Beijing seek to position itself as the key player in a possible negotiated settlement? Or will he become Russia’s indispensable military ally in an attempt to turn the tide of the war?

MM. Xi and Putin share a common interest in limiting Washington’s power and influence.

But if Mr Xi apparently planning a trip to Moscow offers arms to Mr Putin, it would cross a red line in Europe’s relations with China, the European Union’s top diplomat said last week. And Europe is China’s biggest market.

Mr. Xi’s challenge will be to balance his country’s political interests with its economic interests.

On the one-year anniversary this week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, attention focused on the duel speeches of two leaders deeply invested in its outcome, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

But the emergence of a third voice could prove even more important than that of China, Mr. Putin’s main ally and a real superpower rival of the United States.

After 12 months spent largely on the sidelines, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has in recent days begun to signal his intention to play a more active role. He is planning a visit to Moscow in the coming months.

Why we wrote this

Chinese leader Xi Jinping faces a dilemma whose resolution will define his country’s role in the world: seek a peacemaking role in the war in Ukraine, or supply arms to his ally Vladimir Putin.

How Mr. Xi chooses to approach the war in Ukraine will have more impact than the conflict itself. This could change the direction of world politics once it is over.

On the diplomatic front, Xi is due to deliver a peace speech on Friday, a year to the day after Russian tanks, armored vehicles and troops crossed the Ukrainian border.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2023/0223/China-s-Ukraine-dilemma-Broker-peace-or-boost-Putin

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: