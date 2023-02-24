He should apologize: Critics denounce Trump’s lies to the people of eastern Palestine





Former President Donald Trump drew criticism on Wednesday after claiming he had “nothing” to do with the gutting of rail regulations ahead of the disastrous derailment in eastern Palestine, Ohio.

Trump toured the city, bringing paddles of what he described as “Trump water” and “much lower quality water” to residents. The former president has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden for not visiting the area and claimed FEMA intervention this week.

“When I announced I was coming, they changed their tune. It was an incredible phenomenon,” Trump said, slamming Biden for visiting Ukraine earlier this week. “I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all the politicians get here, including Biden, they come back from their tour of Ukraine, that they have some money left over,” he said.

But critics slammed Trump’s visit, calling on his administration to roll back Obama-era rail regulations ahead of the derailment.

“He should apologize to this community for his administration rolling back rail regulations,” tweeted former Ohio State Senator Nina Turner, a Democrat.

Asked about his administration’s dismantling of rail regulations during the visit, Trump told a reporter, “I had nothing to do with it.”

But the Trump administration had a lot to do with regulatory rollbacks amid millions of donations and lobbying from rail companies like Norfolk Southern, which owned the derailed train.

As The New Republic reported:

Trump overturned an Obama-era rule that required more adequate braking systems for trains carrying highly flammable and hazardous materials (instead of the brakes that Civil War-era trains currently use). He withdrew a stalled Obama-era proposal that would have ordered companies to have at least two crews on trains and prohibited states from imposing such a requirement themselves. He also halted a railroad audit program that has since been revitalized by the Biden administration.

Much of these regulatory cuts have been made at the behest of special interests like the Association of American Railroads, which represents massive corporations like Norfolk Southern and has lobbied heavily for the cornucopia of deregulation that Trump provided.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., dismissed Trump’s claim that he had “nothing” to do with his administration’s deregulation agenda, which the former president has repeatedly bragged about.

“I was there. For all four years of Trump’s presidency, there was a ‘How can we serve you’ sign on the door for businesses. Oil, railroads, banks, whatever those guys wanted, they got it,” Murphy tweeted. “This order came from above. Help the great ones.”

Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, who served as a Republican congressman, called Trump’s visit a “political stunt.”

“If he wants to visit, he’s a citizen. But clearly his regulations and their elimination, and any emphasis on safety, are going to be underlined,” he told Politico.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has drawn criticism from both sides for his slow response to the disaster, told the outlet that “a lot of people who seem to be finding political opportunity there are among those who have again and again on the side of the railway industry”. and again as they fought safety regulations on the railroads and [hazardous materials] tooth and nail.”

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch wrote earlier this week that if the people of eastern Palestine “really knew the reality, a delegation of city folk would likely salute Trump with torches and Tiki pitchforks,” comparing Trump’s visit to the “tendency of a criminal to return to the scene of his crime.”

“Trump acted specifically to sabotage a nascent government effort to protect citizens from the growing threat posed by the derailments of outdated, ill-equipped and undermanned freight trains that were carrying more and more of the boom’s highly flammable crude oil. fracking in the United States as well as toxic chemicals like the ones that would derail in eastern Palestine,” Bunch wrote.

But the columnist also called out Biden and Buttigieg, who is visiting eastern Palestine on Thursday, for giving Republicans “an opening with his response that has been both too slow and in some ways disappointing.”

“It’s still baffling to understand why a Democratic administration hasn’t fought or sought a way to reimpose the tougher security rules that Trump killed,” Bunch wrote. “None of the anti-Biden critics on this issue have offered a solution, because they can’t,” he added. “The only solution to the kind of runaway abuses of modern capitalism that are causing these environmental disasters is government regulation, aided by strengthening worker safety with strong unions, two things the Trump-led GOP has opposed. every turn.”

