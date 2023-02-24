Trumpism fever shows no sign of breaking in 2024





Republicans are lining up for a presidential primary like the one in 2015. Donald Trump was essentially in the 2024 race since leaving the White House, but didn’t officially announce until a week after November’s midterm , where he led his party to squander any strategic structural advantage it might have had. It was a little quiet, but Nikki Haley pounced last week, but with no clear rationale for doing so, while entrepreneur and Fox Newsfixture Vivek Ramaswamy, who bills himself as an anti-woke crusader, announced an offer on Tuesday. long-winded on the Tucker Carlsons show.

Behind the scenes, Florida Governor and budding autocrat Ron DeSantis, Trump’s Secretary of State Mikeblurbed his own book Pompeo, former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Texas Senator and area podcaster Ted Cruz, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and possibly even Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. It remains to be seen how many of them would actually run and be willing to take on Trump.

We know Youngkin is toying with the idea of ​​getting started at the very least, because over the weekend we learned that The Governor may be aiming for DeSantis’ new favorite villain: AP African American History. In the pre-2015 Republican Party, we could spend months examining the political positions of these candidates. We in the expert class could compare their debating performances. We could think about their deliveries. We could reflect on this candidate sympathy factor. We could sit on cable news boards and wonder if the American voter would like to have a beer with Ted Cruz or Tim Scott. But this is not the pre-2015 Republican Party; it’s still Trump’s party and the rest of the candidates and the pundits and everyone’s just trying to survive it. (Only the former president and DeSantis, who modeled himself in Trump’s image, show strong support in early polls.)

As we’ve seen since the former reality TV star descended that bronze escalator and into our living nightmare, Trumpism was largely a vibe, a sort of embrace of the Party’s lowest elements. republican. When Mexico sends its people, they don’t send their best, he said that day, adding: They bring drugs. They bring crime. They are rapists. And some, I guess, are good people. Trumpism shamelessly trumpeted things that former Republicans had been ashamed to admit: racism, nativism, stupidity. Trumpism came with slogans (Build the Wall Lock Her Up), and for some, doomed The Apprentice host to godhood status. QAnon die-hards call Trump GEOTUS, which means God Emperor of the United States. Trumpism isn’t about politics, it’s about Trump.

Jared Kushner would go on to help revamp the 2016 Republican platform for his father-in-law’s re-election bid. But that didn’t happen, and so the Republican National Committee refrained from producing a 2020 platform, instead passing a resolution renewing what delegates passed in 2016, bashing the media and offering a wholehearted support for Trump, who meanwhile has struggled to articulate a second-term agenda. Mitch McConnell is guilty of this particular strategy as well, deciding not to release a legislative agenda until the 2022 midterms.

The question now is whether someone who isn’t Trump could win a GOP primary because of Trumpism, which clearly isn’t going away. When the Washington Post recently spoke to more than 150 Trump supporters, reporters found that in most interviews, fatigue with Trump was not a break from Trumpist politics, and that while those voters expressed their interest in someone less divisive, they showed little appetite for more moderate politics or messaging, a combination many saw possible with DeSantis. DeSantis, who has yet to officially declare his candidacy, apparently hopes that by acting like Trump, with lots of intimidation and threats, primary voters will somehow be tricked into thinking he is Trump himself. It’s kind of a gamble. How can someone who isn’t Trump and isn’t endorsed by Trump convince Trump supporters that he’s somehow more Trumpy, or like Trumpy, than the guy who created Trumpism?

Trumpism is not just a series of slogans; it’s also a bit of a fever dream. Since 2015, Never Trump Republicans and other mainstream pundits have been predicting it will break. But so far, despite candidates like Kari Lake, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker and Don Bolduc getting bombarded mid-term, there’s still a fantasy that Trumpism is somehow an evolving phenomenon. . If we’ve learned anything since 2015, it’s that Trumpism usually only works for Trump. I could see, theoretically, Donald Trump Jr. being able to take over the baton from Trump, but the idea that an unrelated party might take over seems less likely.

As for the non-Trump path of this GOP primary, I just don’t understand how these more normal candidates are breaking the fever that is Trumpism. Haley was famous for removing the Confederate flag from the state house in South Carolina (though the shed also described it as a symbol of service, sacrifice and legacy.) But how did his much-heralded decision affect the State House plaza with the Trump supporter marching through the US Capitol with a Confederate flag on Jan. 6 or those Republicans on the side of that anti-democracy MAGA crowd?

While Haley’s announcement video last week mentions tax liability and international issues, Politicos Natalie Allison noted this week in Iowa how the crowd supporting her seemed most concerned about culture war issues. Nikki Haley gets applause when she tells the crowd her dad won’t sign off on sex ed in 7th grade, Allisont tweeted. So far, audiences at all her Town Hall events have gone wild when she spoke about banning sex and gender lessons for children.

Meanwhile, Politico Playbook framed Scotts’ visit this week as MR OPTIMISM HEADS TO IOWA, and indeed he reportedly spoke of a new American sunrise in Hawkeye State.

For those of you on the left, you can call me a prop, you can call me a token, you can call me the N-word. You can question my blackness. You can even call me Uncle Tim, Scott also said on Wednesday. Just understand, your words don’t live up to my evidence. My existence shows your insignificance. The truth of my life refutes your lies. But it’s not racism on the left that’s going to be Scott’s problem in a GOP primary. How is Scott going to win a nomination given that the Republican base has twice backed Trump, despite his history of racism, and seems to view DeSantis otherwise, as he wages war on the African American history of the PA?

