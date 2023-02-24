Politics
Prime Minister Modi hails nations’ green energy potential | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India’s private sector business potential in solar, wind and biogas power is akin to that of a gold mine or oilfield, and stressed that sources renewable energy could generate a large number of green jobs in the years to come.
Modi was addressing stakeholders, including prominent industry, experts and government officials, at a post-budget webinar focusing on green growth, the first in a series of 12 post-budget events hosted by the government. for an effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union budget 2023.
The potential of segments such as solar, wind and biogas in India is no less than any gold mine or oil field for our private sector, Modi said.
The Prime Minister also called for global investments in India’s green energy sector.
India’s dominance in renewable energy generation can contribute to the global energy transition. This year’s budget will help India establish itself as a leading player in the global green energy market. This is why today I invite all the major players in the world of energy to invest in India. The world is diversifying its renewable energy supply chains. With this budget, I want to attract green investors to explore opportunities in India. The budget will also help start-ups in the green energy sector, Modi said.
He highlighted India’s emergence as one of the fastest growing major economies on the renewable energy front. Our track record shows that when we set a renewable energy goal, we hit it early. Of our total installed electricity capacity, more than 40% comes from non-fossil fuel sources, which we achieved nine years ahead of our committed schedule, he said.
India started the phased rollout of E20 fuel on February 6. It is a mixture of 20% ethanol and 80% fossil fuel. The country increased the proportion of ethanol in gasoline blends from 1.53% in 2013-14 to 10.17% in 2022, and now aims to reach 20% blending by 2025-26.
Modi said India is focused on achieving a green transition in the country which is reflected in the Union budgets presented from 2014.
Indian budgets from 2014 follow a distinct trend. The model is that our government has met the challenges of the present, but has also provided solutions for the future and the reforms of the new era. For green growth and energy transition, India has a three-pronged strategy increasing renewable energy generation, reducing the use of fossil fuels in the economy and rapidly moving towards a gas-based economy, said Modi.
He mentioned programs such as PM Kusum (to enable farmers to build solar power generation capacity for irrigation) and solar power initiatives mentioned in Union budgets in recent years. years, and said the 2023-2024 budget took the push one step further. .
This year, we have even planned a program of green credits for industry; PM Pranam for farmers; Gobardhan program for villages and scrapping policy for urban areas. From green hydrogen to wetlands, the Budget runs the gamut. The focus on green growth in this budget primarily keeps in mind the security and prosperity of our future generation, Modi said.
During her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited green growth as one of four opportunities that could transform India by 2047, the country’s 100th anniversary of independence. The other three were women’s economic empowerment, integration of traditional artisans into the MSME sector, and tourism.
The planned budget 35,000 crores for priority capital investments towards net zero transition and energy security by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
India has officially updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to tackle the climate crisis, confirming at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change last August that it will reduce the intensity of carbon emissions. its gross domestic product (GDP) by 45% below 2005 levels by the year 2030, and supply about 50% of its energy needs from non-fossil fuel sources by the same timeframe. India also highlighted that its NDC would help achieve the long-term goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.
The budget will lead to significant job creation through the green economy. Supporting various sectors such as green hydrogen, bio-fertilizer, off-grid solar energy and storage, among others, will create economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and job seekers. Interestingly, the budget specifically allocated a significant amount for evacuation and grid integration infrastructure to harness Ladakh’s renewable energy potential. We can expect this to boost the economic development of this region,” Vaibhav Chaturvedi, a member of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) had said on February 1 following the budget of The union.
