Donald Trump delivers water to Trump East Palestine, Ohio, here is the reaction





Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Eastern Palestine Fire Department in Eastern Palestine,… [+] Ohio, February 22, 2023. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Guess who supplies Trump Water to residents of East Palestine, Ohio. And guess who told everyone about it.

Well, you probably don’t need 45 guesses. The answer to both questions was the 45th U.S. President and current resident of Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump. On Feb. 22, Trump visited the eastern Ohio site of the massive rail and environmental crash I described for Forbes. It was a day before US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would visit the city in person for the first time since the Norfolk Southern NSC train derailment on February 3. And in addition to a new supply of Make American Great Again hats and red batches of references to himself, Trump brought other things: namely bottled water, cleaning supplies and Goya beans. In a speech alongside local officials, Trump said: Let’s bring thousands of bottles of water, Trump Water, actually. Most, uh, part, we had to go to much lower water quality, as you can see in the video tweeted by journalist Aaron Rupar:

Bottled water was probably a welcome palliative for the people of eastern Palestine who were clamoring for more attention from the authorities. The whole sinking situation has left many questions about the water quality there. The derailment, ensuing fire, and controlled release of hazardous materials resulted in streams and streams of hazardous chemicals like vinyl chloride in the air and potentially in the land and water in the surrounding area of eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. It remains to be seen what the longer-term effects of all this pollution may be. So you understand why locals can be skeptical of tap water.

Now, it is unclear what would differentiate Trump Water from other types of water. For example, is it somehow wetter than other types of water? Some on Twitter have suggested that the water might be 13 years old, which may be good for wine but may not be good for water left in plastic bottles. For example, here’s what Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-New York) tweeted:

And it’s unclear how many of the bottles provided by Trump actually had Trump’s name on it or maybe something like a picture of him with lasers coming out of his eyes.

Nonetheless, a number of residents of eastern Palestine thanked Trump for his visit and the supplies he brought. He, in turn, couldn’t quite keep his delivery bottled and added, You want to get those Trump bottles more than anyone. Trump has also spent time rubbing shoulders with the people of eastern Palestine, as the following tweet from The Associated Press shows:

His visit included a surprise, surprise stop at a local McDonalds, where he ordered food for first responders. During his visit, Trump unsurprisingly criticized the Biden administration for not doing more for eastern Palestine because it criticizes what many politicians are doing. For example, he told the residents of eastern Palestine: In too many instances your kindness and perseverance have been met with indifference and betrayal. Various residents thanked Trump for visiting and not forgetting them.

Meanwhile, various politicians have continued to point fingers from afar in recent weeks. For example, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) called Buttigieg mia on the derailment, which presumably meant missing rather than Miami International Airport. Buttigieg, in turn, fired back, accusing Rubio of signing a 2021 letter that supports waivers that would reduce visual runway inspections, as you can see in the Twitter exchange below:

Trump’s visit and delivery of a bottle of water drew praise from many of his supporters on social media. It helped the words Trump Water trend on Twitter. However, others did not hold back their skeptical views of the Trump show. They blamed the East Palestine crash on the Trump administration for rolling back rail safety protections the Obama administration had put in place. For example, The Lincoln Project called Trumps visit purely political theater and a sad attempt to hide his failures as president in the following tweet:

There is also the question of how much the Trump administration had weakened the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during its tenure. After all, Trump wasn’t exactly known as the president of the environment. He was the guy who once said, I never understood the wind, when he opposed the use of wind turbines. And when he wasn’t trying to break the wind, Trump installed energy industry insiders Scott Pruitt and then Andrew R. Wheeler as EPA administrators during his time in the White House. The Trump administration has also dismantled nearly 100 policies focused on protecting air, water, wildlife and people from pollution and toxic chemicals, as described by Nadja Popovich, Livia Albeck -ripka and Kendra Pierre-louis for the New York Times. NYT.

It is unclear how much the Biden administration has been able to strengthen the EPA in the two years since President Joe Biden took office. Consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich pointed out that the EPA didn’t really swim in the resources:

So the greatest need is funding to help clean up all of this waste that has been released into the environment. The EPA has announced that Norfolk Southern will be responsible for cleanup costs, as this tweet from CBS Evening News states:

But don’t hold your breath on how much Norfolk Southern will end up paying until it actually happens.

One thing is certain, there has been much blame for the current disorder in eastern Palestine. Although bottled water, cleaning products and beans may seem to help residents of eastern Palestine in the short term, they can only provide some relief. They are nowhere near enough to compensate for the lack of rail safety rules that might have prevented the derailment in the first place. At the same time, Trump would not have had the opportunity to intervene on Wednesday if there had been more attention paid to residents of eastern Palestine in the nearly three weeks since the train derailed. In addition, the EPA must have resources to be able to prevent and respond to pollution and environmental disasters. Our environment isn’t just a toilet bowl you can throw a few oopsies into and quickly flush them. The Norfolk Southern accident could have widespread effects on the surrounding ecosystem. In other words, it will be the American people who end up paying the price in many ways.

This Norfolk Southern disaster has gone off the rails in many ways. While providing bottled water might seem like a good short-term stopgap and make for great photo ops, it doesn’t really solve the bigger issues. It doesn’t really provide more funding for relief and environmental efforts. This does not prevent a similar situation from happening again. It ends up being essentially a watered down fix rather than one that actually fixes the most important issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2023/02/23/donald-trump-provides-trump-water-to-east-palestine-ohio-heres-the-reaction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos