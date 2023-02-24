What the Congress leader actually said about PM Modi and his late father





New Delhi: A major drama unfolded at Delhi airport on Thursday after Delhi police prevented top Congress leader Pawan Khera from boarding the IndiGo flight in connection with a case against him filed against Assam. A complaint has been filed against Congress spokesman Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his father. Pawan Khera was disembarked on Thursday after Delhi police received a request from Assam police to stop the Congress leader from boarding the plane. Khera was on his way to the plenary session of the Congress in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. After Pawan Khera disembarked, other Congress leaders accompanying him on the Delhi airport tarmac staged a protest creating a scene at the scene. What did Pawan Khera actually say? At a Pawan Khera news conference in Mumbai demanding a joint parliamentary committee on the issue of Adani’s “stock manipulation”, the Congress leader fumbled by taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s full name. In a now viral video, the spokesperson for the Indian Congress committee allegedly insulted Prime Minister Modi by raking in the half name of Prime Minister Modi’s father. Groping name and ‘insult’ While speaking on the Adani issue, Pawan Khera intentionally or unintentionally changed Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Das Modi’s name to his late father “Gautam Das”. Following his misspelling of the name, Congress leaders and workers burst out laughing at the press conference. However, Pawan Khera later apologized at the same time. Offended, the BJP leader filed a complaint against the AICC spokesperson for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Modi and his late father. Congressman Pawan Khera makes a Mani Shankar Aiyar. Insults PM Narendra Modis father who died several Dec t.co/pO9kyZGMj1 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023 Supreme Court grants bail to Pawan Khera Shortly after Khera’s arrest, the Congress party went to the Supreme Court to seek the party leader’s release on bail. Congress leader and senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi defended Khera in the Supreme Court and secured his release on bail. Granting Bail, CJI DY Chandrachud, “In order to protect the petitioner until the date he applied for regular bail in the competent court, until the next registration date, the petitioner will be released on provisional bail by a magistrate.”

