Trump responds to interviews with grand jury chairman: This Georgia case is ridiculous | donald trump





Donald Trump has responded to interviews given by the Georgia grand jury chairman who investigated his attempts at election subversion by ridiculing the woman and claiming to be the victim of his political enemies.

This Georgia case is ridiculous, the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform, calling for a strictly political continuation of the biggest witch hunt of all time.

It has been widely reported that attorneys for possible Republican targets in the investigation are preparing to seek the dismissal of the case based on the foremen’s comments.

A candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump remains in high-profile legal danger for election subversion, including inciting the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, his financial dealings, including a silent payment to a porn star, the withholding of classified documents and a charge of rape, which he denies.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked the grand jury to investigate Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 loss in Georgia to Joe Biden, the first Republican defeat in a presidential election since 1992.

Parts of the grand jury report have been released, but indictments have yet to follow.

Jury president Emily Kohrs was authorized to speak to the media but not to discuss the deliberations.

Many observers said she went too far, hinting at broad allusions to indictments and discussing interactions with witnesses.

Speaking to CNN, she said it would be a good guess if more than a dozen people were charged.

Kohrs, 30, told The New York Times it’s not rocket science whether Trump’s indictments are among those recommended.

Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and saying Trump claimed full exoneration through the jury report, Kohrs rolled his eyes and burst out laughing.

Trump wrote: Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (take this!) Chairman of the Special Grand Jury for Racist Prosecutors, who is touring and doing a media tour revealing, unbelievably, the inner workings and thoughts of the greats juries.

Willis, a Democrat, is African American. Claiming she was presiding over an illegal kangaroo court, Trump also claimed to have done nothing in Georgia but made two perfect phone calls.

The grand jury investigated election subversion efforts, including an appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump asked the Republican elections official to find enough votes to defeat Biden. Substitute voter systems and state house machinations were also examined.

On Wednesday, amid reports that lawyers were preparing to seek the dismissal of the case due to Kohrs’ comments in the media, observers including New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman pointed out that Kohrs was leading a inquest grand jury, meaning a separate panel would deal with any indictments.

But Haberman also told CNN: I’ve covered the courts occasionally for the past 20 years, more than that. I’ve never heard of a grand jury president speaking that way. I have never seen anything like it.

If I’m the prosecutor, I’m not sure I want this media tour to happen, because I’m confident Donald Trump’s lawyers are going to use him, just based on what I [am] hearing to try to argue that this prejudices what she is saying.

