News channels slam Erdogan administrator for mishandling earthquake relief banned and fined





These measures are part of the measures taken by the Turkish government to minimize the financial impact of the earthquakes which left nearly 47,000 people dead and an equally large number of people displaced. Reuters

Istanbul: Turkey’s media regulator has fined three broadcasters for their critical reporting on the earthquake in Turkey that killed more than 42,000 people. The three media broadcasters Halk TV, Tele 1 and FOX are known for their editorial line critical of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. They were hit with fines, calculated on the basis of their income for the previous month. News channels have been accused of reporting on shortcomings in the Erdogan government’s response to the earthquake. Broadcasters fined According to Turkey’s media watchdog head Ilhan Tasci, Halk TV and Tele 1 were fined 5% of their January revenue, while FOX was fined 3% of their January revenue. January cases for separate offences. He also said broadcasters had been ordered to suspend one of their daily programs for five days. All of these sanctions were based on comments and news after the earthquake, Tasci wrote. He added: We live in a time where reporting is considered a crime. Groups of journalists condemn this decision The Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement: Critical journalism during a time of mourning for the tens of thousands of lives lost to earthquakes may seem harsh, but it can also pave the way for justice for victims and better regulations to save lives. in the future. Turkish authorities should rescind sanctions against broadcasters FOX TV Turkey, Halk TV, and TELE1, and refrain from silencing media criticism of the government and its institutions, CPJ’s program director demanded. Carlos Martinez de la Serna. Nazim Bilgin, the head of the Turkish Journalists Association, called the imposition of fines a crime. With these sentences, the criminal members of [the regulator]who do not respect the public’s right to receive news and the right of earthquake victims to be informed, are committing a great crime, he said. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

