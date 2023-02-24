Ukrainian tensions erupt at G-20 finance meetings in India





BENGALURU, India (AP) Tensions over Russia’s war with Ukraine erupted Friday during meetings of the Group of 20 major economies’ financial chiefs, where geopolitics affected the atmosphere if not the agenda of the gathering in the Indian technology center of Bengaluru.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned the illegal and unjustified war on Ukraine in a session attended by Russian officials and reiterated calls for G-20 countries to do more to support Ukraine and hamper Moscow’s war effort.

I urge Russian officials here at the G-20 to understand that their continued work for the Kremlin makes them complicit in Putin’s atrocities,” Yellen said. They bear the responsibility for lives and livelihoods in Ukraine and for the damage caused around the world. As the meetings were held on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, such questions were bound to arise, despite host India’s reluctance to be caught between Ukraine’s allies and of Russia and other countries supporting Moscow, such as China. Kicking off the meetings on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided mentioning Ukraine. Meeting on the sidelines of the G-20, Yellen and UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt condemned the war and said they were working together to tackle the crisis. Hunt welcomed efforts to support Ukraine, according to remarks provided by US Treasury officials. We are happy that there is such unity between democracies that we cannot allow this to happen. We don’t think the job is done, he said. We have no choice between focusing on Ukraine or focusing on other important global issues like climate change. Ultimately, if we don’t address global security threats, there can be no progress in these other areas, Hunt said. The wording of a statement due to be released on Saturday at the end of the talks was obviously still under discussion, as other forums such as the Group of Seven prepared to announce new sanctions against Russia. At the last major G-20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, G-20 leaders strongly condemned the war, warning that the conflict intensifies fragilities in the global economy. They have sharpened divisions between them given that the group includes Russia as well as countries like China and India that have significant trade ties with Moscow and have refrained from outspoken criticism of the war. In Bali, high-level leaders decided to strongly condemn Russia’s brutal attack and, as finance ministers, we must stick to it, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said during a a press conference. He said he would leave if the rally failed to demonstrate a strong stance against the war. A senior Indian official, speaking on condition not to be named because the talks were confidential, said host India was determined to work towards consensus and issue a statement. In welcoming the G-20 policymakers, Modi urged them to focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people. You represent leadership in global finance and economics at a time when the world is facing severe economic difficulties,” Modi said in a video address. As countries face a host of challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic, including unsustainable debt, conflict, inflation and eroding confidence in international financial institutions, it’s up to you, the guardians of major economies and market systems…to bring stability, confidence and growth to the global economy,” he said. The meetings in Bengaluru were expected to address a wide range of issues, including digital currencies and payments, reform of institutions like the World Bank, climate change and financial inclusion. Multiple meetings between different leaders also took place, including talks between India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and her counterparts from France and Brazil. G-20 meetings offer leaders an opportunity to reflect on how to coordinate their policies: many central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, have raised interest rates sharply in an attempt to contain high inflation for decades, caused by various factors, including war and a rebound in demand for travel, goods and services following the COVID-19 pandemic. With income increases lagging behind, rising costs of food, housing, fuel and fertilizer are placing a huge burden, especially on the poor and in developing countries, where debt burdens have skyrocketed. both at the national level and at the household level. As host of the G-20 this year, India is taking the opportunity to show off its rise as an economic powerhouse. Modi suggested the rally could draw hope from India’s buoyant economy, “which is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 6% this year, making it one of the fastest growing in the world. He also pointed to the country’s digital payment technology as a model to emulate. ___ AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach in Bangkok and AP Journalist Krutika Pathi in New Delhi contributed.

