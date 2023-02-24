Trkiye proposes policy rate cut as part of earthquake recovery – Xinhua

Photo taken on August 18, 2022 shows Turkish lira banknotes in Istanbul, Trkiye. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Trkiye’s latest interest rate cut is aimed at protecting the country’s economy following devastating earthquakes that have deepened its economic woes.

ANKARA, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) — Trkiye’s central bank on Thursday cut its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent, a move aimed at protecting the country’s economy from the tremors devastating land that has worsened the country’s economic situation. misfortunes.

Interest rates are now “sufficient to support the recovery needed from the earthquake by maintaining price stability and financial stability,” the bank’s monetary policy committee said in a statement.

“While the earthquake is expected to affect economic activity in the short term, it is not expected to have a permanent impact on the performance of the Turkish economy in the medium term,” he said. .

Photo taken on February 21, 2023 shows a damaged building in Hatay, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

In 2022, the central bank continued a 500 basis point easing cycle in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s accommodative monetary policy to control runaway inflation and kept its key rate stable at 9% in December of the year. last year and in January.

When its southeastern region was hit on February 6 by two successive massive earthquakes that have claimed the lives of 43,556 people so far, Trkiye was on the verge of recovering from high inflation of 85 percent. in 24 years recorded in October last year.

Trikiye’s annual inflation fell to 57.68% in January and is expected to continue falling throughout the year. Yet it remains staggering and households are still reeling from high commodity prices.

This aerial photo taken on February 23, 2023 shows rescuers searching for survivors among the rubble of a building destroyed by the earthquake in Adiyaman province, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Economists say the February earthquakes will lead to heavy reconstruction spending and slower economic growth.

Before the earthquakes, the Turkish government predicted that economic growth would be 5% in 2022 and 5.5% in 2023.

According to an estimate by the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation (Turkonfed), earthquakes could cost the country up to US$84.1 billion.

US bank JP Morgan had a more conservative estimate and said earthquake damage could cost $25 billion.

In addition to reconstruction, there are also other costs, such as the living expenses of the hundreds of thousands of people affected by the earthquakes.

Displaced children are seen in the earthquake-hit town of Adiyaman, Trkiye, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

The Ankara government has banned layoffs in the 10 quake-hit provinces and offered financial incentives to tens of thousands of homeless people.

About 13.4 million people live in the vast earthquake-affected region, which accounts for about 9% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Once the immediate aftermath of the disaster fades, economic growth will pick up in the medium term when reconstruction begins, Baki Demirel, an economist and researcher at Yalova University in Trkiye, told Xinhua.

“Besides the thousands of collapsed buildings, the earthquakes have also damaged energy facilities, infrastructure, transport, irrigation and logistics, and it will take time and money to rebuild (these facilities),” did he declare.

With general elections scheduled for June, Erdogan, whose administration has been criticized for poor coordination of earthquake rescue operations, has vowed to rebuild new homes for the millions affected by earthquakes in a year from now.