Politics
Boris Johnson steps up pressure on Sunak to pass his EU-defying protocol bill
Boris Johnson has stepped up Brexiteer pressure on Rishi Sunak to challenge the EU in Brexit talks and push forward a unilateral bill to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Prime Minister is under pressure from moderate Tories to sign a compromise deal with Brussels, but No 10 is said to have blocked a deal in a bid to win over the DUP and extremists within the European research group.
Mr Johnson made his first public statement on Thursday, urging Mr Sunak not to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill introduced last summer while still at No 10.
Despite warnings the bill would spark a trade war with the EU, Mr Johnson told Sky News: I think the best thing to do is to continue with the Northern Ireland Bill which we we agreed.
He added: This is a very good bill, it solves all the problems. It solves the problems we have in the Irish Sea, it solves the problems with paperwork, VAT etc. It is an excellent bill.
The former Tory prime minister, who has been accused of trying to bring down Mr Sunak after Brexit, declined to say whether he would back a deal signed by Mr Sunak in the coming days.
Former Tory Chancellor George Osborne said Mr Johnson wanted to use the post-Brexit issue to knock his rival down to No 10, while former Foreign Secretary Alan Duncan accused Mr Johnson of stoking suicidal betrayal within the party.
The deepening row comes as former Irish Prime Minister BertieAhern warned that if Mr Sunak failed to strike a protocol deal within weeks it was unlikely to happen until there was of Labor government.
Brussels officials are said to fear the deal could lose momentum if No 10 feels the need to appease the DUP, and Mr Ahern has warned that a compromise deal could fall apart completely if Mr Sunak does not couldn’t do it soon.
If this is not sorted out in the next few weeks we will have to wait for the next UK government, which appears to be a Labor government, MrAherns said. I hope that’s not what’s happening, hopefully they can sort it out.
Former Tory leader William Hague has warned the DUP and its allies that failure to reach an agreement will play into the hands of Sinn Feins and lead to the reunification of Ireland.
You are on a faster path to a united Ireland, you are in greater disillusionment with Brexit, Lord Hague told LBC. So they need to remember that they especially need this deal done.
Tory ERG MPs are increasingly convinced that Mr Sunakwont will agree to a protocol deal until he wins DUP backing for a compromise meant to ease trade controls and reduce the power of EU rules EU in Northern Ireland.
No 10 hopes to win over Eurosceptics and trade unionists by promising to end EU jurisdiction over VAT rate rules in Northern Ireland. According to Sky News, the draft agreement will see UK Westminster set policy on taxation and state aid in the province.
But lawyers advising the ERG have now sent Mr Sunak their own proposal to end the reign of European judges in overseeing protocol disputes, one of the main bones of contention.
Eager Tory moderates have urged the PM to defy the DUP and get a deal with Brussels on the line as soon as possible, with a senior Sunak official saying The Independent they should not have the right of veto.
Conservative MP Richard Graham saidThe Independenthe was optimistic that a deal could be reached, saying things could not go on like this for another 18 months without causing huge long-term damage to the union. He added: This must lead to an agreement the sooner the better.
Moderates opposed to Mr Johnson’s controversial protocol bill currently on the ice in the Lords believe they can win if it returns to the Commons. A Tory said up to 50 MPs would rebel against the bill if Mr Sunak decided to pursue it again.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will attend talks with EU Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Thursday, but government sources have played down the chances of a deal being struck this week.
Asked about the DUP’s concerns, EU spokesman Eric Mamer said: We of course understand this is a sensitive subject, it has been from the start, this is also precisely why we had all these conversations.
Sir Keir offered to back Labor to push a Brexit deal through Parliament on Wednesday, saying Mr Sunak was still trying to muster the courage to tackle the disaffected.
Mocking the Prime Minister in PMQs this week, the Labor leader said: He should accept our offer, ignore the howls of outrage from those on his side, who will never take yes for an answer. Why doesn’t he just do it?
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has stepped up his calls for Mr Sunak to provide fighter jets to the Ukrainians to help drive Russian forces out of their territory.
The former prime minister said the government should now break the ice and send RAF Typhoons to the Kyiv government. If it’s about training people to use these machines, we can do that.
