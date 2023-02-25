What does it mean when a president of Trump’s grand jury editorializes





David Schultz, Hamline University

Grand juries uphold personal liberty by controlling overzealous prosecutors and government abuses of power. They are meant to be apolitical curbs on public opinion and any haste to accuse and convict individuals of crimes.

Yet what happens when grand juries or specific jurors go rogue or are captured by the very politics and polarization they are meant to avoid?

That was the problem when a Fulton County, Georgia foreman commented on a grand jury report and investigation. The jury considered possible criminal activity in former President Donald Trump’s 2020 phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, allegedly asking for the election results to be altered.

Reform needed

Grand juries became a central part of American constitutional law via the Fifth Amendment. Their deliberations are intended to be secret to ensure impartiality and objectivity and to protect decisions from politicization.

Yet grand juries don’t always work that way. More often than not, they are shrouded in secrecy, serving as tools for prosecutors. The latter being the only lawyer in the room, grand juries can be manipulated to indict.

The United States Supreme Court allows evidence in grand jury proceedings that otherwise often cannot be admitted at trial. Prosecutors are often elected and come under political pressure to act, particularly during election years.

Some claim that racial bias plays into charges and indictments. For these reasons, many argue that grand juries need more transparency and scrutiny.

Yet the necessary reforms were not on display in Fulton County.

Oil on the fire

Grand jury reports are generally secret to protect the innocent as well as those who could potentially be charged with a crime.

Disclosure of evidence or possible indictments could taint a possible trial or subject witnesses to undue harassment. This is particularly problematic in a high-profile case investigating possible criminal activities by a former president.

In an atmosphere of severe political polarization and mistrust, some believe the grand jury investigation is a political witch hunt. As meritorious and legitimate as the investigation is, every step and decision is considered from a partisan perspective.

The release of the redacted grand jury report was a mistake. Undoubtedly well-intentioned by a judge to provide some transparency, its publication, although it contains few details, has harmed the criminal justice system.

This led to speculation about who might have lied and been charged, and it put national media and political pressure on the prosecutor.

It politicized an already loaded investigation, and the grand juror politicized it even more. In what feels like a 15-minute Andy Warhol moment of glory, a grand jury foreman’s comments simply add more fuel to the political fire and set a terrible precedent.

Unfortunate example

What will the other grand jurors do next with conflicting statements? Will future grand jurors be paid for their stories?

Many have already questioned the political motives behind this inquest, raising questions about the impartiality of grand jurors and how it all affects the final decision of Fulton County prosecutors and public confidence in other proceedings. future court cases.

Grand juries need to be fixed. Possible criminal activity surrounding the 2020 presidential election in Georgia should be investigated. Justice must be served. None of this is served by what is happening in Fulton County right now.

Richard Painter, Minnesota right

The role of a grand jury is to decide whether criminal charges should be filed. Disclosure of information provided to a grand jury may be a criminal offense. When the grand jury completes its work, the case is still pending unless the grand jury recommends indicting anyone.

Public comments from grand jurors could harm the proceedings, although this problem could be resolved if the trial jurors who heard the grand jurors’ statements are excused.

Prosecutors make public comments when they indict a case, so public comments from grand jurors generally do not pose a greater risk unless they go beyond what prosecutors would normally say.

Traditionally, however, prosecutors release basic facts about the defendant or a grand jury’s special recommendations for an indictment, while grand jurors remain silent and allow indictments and reports to be filed. grand jury investigation to speak for themselves.

Unfortunate media visit

This is how it should be, and the public comments of a member of the Fulton County Special Grand Jury were unfortunate. In most cases, including this one, press interviews of grand jurors add little to the public understanding of the process.

It is improper for a grand juror to speak to the press about the charging decision, as we expect the prosecution to speak with one voice through trained prosecutors who decide what should and should not must not be said publicly before the trial.

Prosecutors know the rules of ethics defining what they can and cannot properly say to the public before trial. Talkative grand jurors also open up the prosecution to attack from the press and supporters of potential defendants, which is what happened here.

Still, it’s hard to imagine grand jurors’ public comments being more damaging to the criminal trial than the wording of the indictment itself, if there should be one.

No one is saying that indictments should not be released to the press so as not to interfere with a criminal trial. Most indictments are made public as soon as they are filed.

Grand jurors must remain silent and let the prosecutors speak. But in this case, as in most other cases, the detrimental effect of a talkative grand juror is minimal. Secret information from the grand jury has not been disclosed.

This press interview with the grand juror should not have taken place, but that will not prejudge the procedure. There is absolutely no reason for the procedure not to continue its course until justice is done.

David Super, Georgetown Law

It was surprising to see the president of the special grand jury from Georgia speaking with a reporter.

Although this is no ordinary grand jury, this interview does not raise serious questions of fairness for those who may be charged. The uproar says more about a week of slow news than it does about possible criminal cases.

Grand juries act on information presented to them by witnesses. Prosecutors present evidence and recommend indictments. Grand jurors then act, usually without any opportunity for the defendant to present their side of the story.

It is said that many grand juries would indict a cheese sandwich if a prosecutor asked them to. Fairness is supposed to be addressed at trial.

We have become increasingly skeptical of the one-sidedness of the grand jury over the years. The Fifth Amendment requires the federal government to rely on them to charge the most serious crimes.

Yet it is one of the few provisions of the Bill of Rights that has never been applied to states. Some states have dramatically reduced the number of grand juries or abolished them altogether, with prosecutors simply bringing criminal charges in their own name.

Georgian version

Georgia, however, seems to have gone in the opposite direction. It requires prosecutors to obtain indictments from a grand jury charged with the prosecution before proceeding to trial.

Georgia also allows prosecutors to convene special investigative grand juries to help triage complex cases. Therefore, prosecutors may obtain sworn testimony from key players when they do not yet know enough to recommend indictments.

The special investigative grand jury investigated former President Donald Trump’s attempts to have Georgia in his column despite rejection by a majority of Georgia voters. He had no power to issue indictments.

He chose to make recommendations to the prosecutor, but these were essentially meaningless.

And even if a grand jury charged with the prosecution indicted, all defendants would have the right to vigorously defend themselves before an entirely separate trial jury that they would help select.

I would prefer that we abandon grand juries completely, because they are unnecessary, expensive and do not add much to the process.

Avoid the press

Those involved in criminal investigations, prosecutors, police officers, witnesses as well as grand jurors should avoid interviews with the media so that only verified testimony at trial falls into the public domain.

And I certainly object when secret evidence before a grand jury is selectively made public, because those named may not have access to information that could exculpate them.

Still, this interview doesn’t seem to pose any problems, as Emily Kohrs hasn’t said much. She said the grand jurors felt some witnesses had lied. Many grand jurors do.

She didn’t say who they think they lied to or what the supposed lies were. Predictably, reporters who followed heard a chorus of “That wasn’t me!” witnesses and nothing she said contradicts that.

Kohrs also said they recommend charging some people whose names we know and some people whose names we don’t know, which tells me nothing.

Grand juries were never meant to be fair. The special investigative grand jury in Georgia is no exception. But the crumbs provided by the forewoman in her interview, none of which identified an individual, are of little concern.

This article does not necessarily reflect the views of Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc., publisher of Bloomberg Law and Bloomberg Tax, or its owners.

Write for us: guidelines for authors

Author Information

Richard W. Painter is a professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota Law School.

David Schultz is Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies at Hamline University.

David A. Super is a professor of law and economics at Georgetown Law School.

