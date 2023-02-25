Donald Trump is Mar-a-Lago’s resident DJ





Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has a successful side career as a party DJ known as D-Sol, but he may have some competition on the circuit from the most unlikely spinners.

Donald Trump or should we call him DJ Donnie T? now has a regular gig at his Palm Beach, Florida club Mar-a-Lago.

A socially connected insider tells Page Six that Trump officially DJs every Thursday night at the members-only club.

The source added, The members know this, and when they invite guests, they say, Let’s have dinner on Thursday, because Trump DJs every Thursday, as an event.

During the entire disc jockey, he of course works the room for votes, the source said. It’s still a very social room, because Mar-a-Lago is serious Trumpland.

As for his style, the insider tells us the former president is on an iPad usually from his table, so he eats and plays. He loves the 80s and Broadway tunes like Phantom of the Opera and Cline Dion, Titanic.

Trump plays tunes from an iPad during dinner. Getty Images

The YMCA is another favorite, they revealed.

Trump is also known for playing Bruce Springsteen.

This isn’t the first time the ex-POTUS has hit the club’s decks. We reported last year that he threw his own Halloween party and got everyone dancing. (Although some older guests have apparently complained about the volume.)

A video has surfaced of Trump himself dancing at the Halloween party, alongside groovy fans dressed as the Pope, Patrick Bateman, an American psychopath, and some sexy nurses, of course.

No word on whether Trump accepts the demands. TNS

In January, another source spotted him DJing and told Page Six at the time, “He does it from his laptop… It’s interesting that he’s tech-savvy.” It sounds like pre-rally music.

Maybe his revenge? A host of pop stars have called on Trump to stop using their tunes at his rallies over the years, including Springsteen, Adele, Elton John, Neil Young, Queen, Rihanna, the Rolling Stones and the estates of Leonard Cohen and George Harrison.

