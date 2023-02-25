Trump’s classified schedules moved to Mar-a-Lago after FBI research sources | donald trump





Donald Trump’s lawyers found a box of White House schedules, some of which were marked classified, at his Mar-a-Lago compound in December because a junior aide to the former president had transported it from another office in Florida after the FBI completed its search. of the property.

The former president does not appear to have played a direct role in the company’s mismanagement, although he remains under investigation for possible improper retention of national security documents and obstruction of justice. This untold account of the recovery was revealed by two sources familiar with the matter.

Known internally as ROTUS, short for Receptionist United States, the junior assistant initially kept the box in a converted guest bungalow in Mar-a-Lago called the Tennis Chalet after the departure of Trump, and she quickly took it with her to a rented government-office in the Palm Beach area.

The box remained in the government-rented office where the junior aide worked from for most of 2022, explaining why neither the Trump lawyer who searched Mar-a-Lago in June for documents classified nor the FBI agents who searched the property in August. found the documents.

Around the time Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey late in the summer, the junior assistant was told she was moving to an office in the antechamber of Trump’s own Mar-a-Lago office that was previously assigned to top aide Molly Michael.

The junior assistant collected her belongings, including the box, from the government-rented office and took them to her new Mar-a-Lago workspace around September. At that time, the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Trump’s withholding of national security documents was intensifying.

Several weeks after the junior assistant moved into her new workspace, federal prosecutors told Trump lawyers in October they suspected the former president was still in possession of additional documents with classified marks despite the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago on August 8.

Trump’s legal team then hired two private contractors with security clearances to search Trump’s properties around Thanksgiving: Trump Tower in New York, Trump Bedminster, and an external storage unit that revealed two additional documents marked as classified. , reported the Guardian.

But the Justice Department wasn’t happy and pressed Trump’s legal team to get the contractors to carry out the third known search of Mar-a-Lago in early December, when the contractors were released. discovered the box of presidential timetables, some with classified markings. .

Trump’s legal team alerted the FBI, who sent federal agents to retrieve the box and its contents the next day.

A few weeks later, Trump’s attorneys began exploring whether they could better understand the sensitivity of the small number of schedules marked as classified, as the junior aide had retained sole custody of the box throughout that period. .

It was then that the junior aide first revealed that she could know exactly what they were, as Michael who left Trump’s political team at the end of the summer said to scan all schedules on his laptop. .

An attorney for the junior aide declined to comment Thursday evening. A lawyer for Michael did not respond to a request for comment.

When Trump’s legal team notified the Justice Department of the downloads, federal prosecutors demanded the laptop and its password, warning they would otherwise move to obtain a grand jury subpoena summoning the junior assistant in Washington to grant them access to the computer.

To avoid a subpoena, Trump’s legal team agreed to turn over the laptop in its entirety last month, though they did not allow federal prosecutors to retrieve it from Mar-a-Lago and delivered it right outside the gates of the property.

It was later in January, while the Justice Department was recovering the laptop, that federal prosecutors from the office of Trump investigation special counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena to court. jury for a Manila case marked Classified Evening Briefing observed in the former president’s bedroom, the Guardian first reported. .

