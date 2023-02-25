Imran Khan denoted by six seats





PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures during a press conference. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday knocked down the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, from six seats and declared those seats vacant.

In a notification, the ECP said Khan had been denoted from his seats at NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA 31 Peshawar, NA 108, NA 118 Nankana and NA 239 Karachi.

Earlier, on January 19, a three-member bench of the ECP, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, announced its verdict to inform the PTI leader of his seven-seat victory in the by-elections. held in October last year.

The notification had previously been withheld due to its alleged failure to submit details of party funding to the electoral body. However, the January 19 verdict said Khan had submitted the required details to the electoral body, after which it decided to notify him as the winning candidate out of the seven NA seats.

After his denotification of the previous six seats, Khan now holds the seat of Kurram, for which he can take the oath and join the NA.

Suspension of denotification of 32 PTI MPs from Punjab

In a separate notification, the electoral commission also suspended its announcement of denotification of 32 PTI deputies. Following Khan’s ousting from government, PTI lawmakers resigned en masse from the NA.

At first, the resignations of only 11 MPs were accepted by NA President Raja Parvez Ashraf. However, on January 17 and 20, the resignations of 34 and 35 other PTI deputies were accepted respectively.

Several deputies then withdrew their resignations and asked the president not to accept them. However, on January 25, the NA speaker accepted the final batch of resignations.

Subsequently, the 43 MPs filed suit in the Lahore High Court (LHC), which on February 8 suspended the ECP orders.

Later, several other PTI MNAs approached the LHC for similar relief. The court, however, only ordered the ECP to suspend the denotification of PTI MPs from Punjab.

The ECP statement released today says the electorate is suspending its notifications from January 17, 20, 27 and February 3 to “the extent of the following constituencies/reserved seats falling within Punjab province.”

The statement said that the denotification notification of 27 general headquarters members from Punjab has been suspended along with the denotification notification of five women members from Punjab.

The commission would also delay holding elections for these seats until further guidance from the LHC, the statement said.

The women MPs whose notice of denotification has been suspended are Aliya Hamza Malik, Kanwal Shauzab, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Hadeed and Maleeka Ali Bukhari.

Additionally, the denotification notices of Sadaqat Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Fawad Chaudhry and Syed Faiz Ul Hassan have also been suspended.

