Doubtful success of the IKN project, Jokowi’s response Wow!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded directly to the doubts of a number of parties who felt that the Archipelago Capital City (IKN) project would not come to fruition. It is believed that the capital, Jakarta, will not move to East Kalimantan. Jokowi admitted he was surprised that there were parties who still had doubts about IKN. The former mayor of Solo stressed that the construction of the IKN continues and that the physical works continue. He revealed that the IKN development project was not a short-term project and it would take 10 to 15 years to build. However, the President pointed out that the construction of the IKN infrastructure has already started on the ground. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “So if anyone still has doubts, the pitch has evolved like this,” Jokowi said in a statement, quoted on Saturday (25/2/2023). In fact, the president is sure that the construction of the palace will be completed soon so that it can operate next year. “This area is the palace area, the presidential palace, which I am optimistic that next year, in August, God willing, the ceremony will take place here,” he said, He revealed that the privilege of the presidential palace at the IKN was due to the fact that it was the original work of the children of the nation. The design was created by artist I Nyoman Nuarta and will be adapted to the conditions on the ground. He also assured that all IKN buildings would be immediately occupied upon completion. This was done for the excitement at IKN to materialize soon. “If there are crowds, it means we need restaurants, we need schools, kindergartens, elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, universities, we need hospitals, we need clinics, we need entertainment, we need malls, etc. on,” the president said. Not only the Palace, Jokowi is also targeting the construction of 36 ministerial houses which are to be completed by June 2024. Indeed, the government has assured that a number of civil servants will be transported to IKN, especially junior civil servants. At IKN, civil servants will be provided with housing and support facilities for their families. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi asks investors: are they still not convinced by IKN? (ha/ha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230225071153-4-416902/proyek-ikn-diragukan-sukses-respons-jokowi-wow-banget The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos