Fact Check Assets I Have Nothing To Do With Remarks After Ohio Train Derailment





At a McDonalds in eastern Palestine, Ohio, former President Donald Trump took the lunch note for first responders and presented his own version of the Biden administration’s response to the train derailment in this community.

A reporter at the restaurant asked Trump about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigiegs being “critical of your removal from rail regulations.”

Trump replied, “I had nothing to do with it.” Another person asked Trump how he felt about being blamed for “some of the issues with the rail.” Trump replied, “It’s actually hard to believe.”

Trump’s critics cried foul over his ‘nothing to do with it’ statement, pointing to evidence that the Trump administration changed a rule on train breaks in 2018, which we documented in a previous audit facts. So in that respect it had something to do with rail regulations.

But the details of the Obama-era rule the Trump administration overturned did not apply to the Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in Ohio.

The Trump administration overturned an Obama-era rule on brakes

A black plume rises over Eastern Palestine, Ohio on February 6, 2023, following the controlled detonation of part of Norfolk Southern’s derailed trains. (AP)

In 2014, following several high-profile train derailments, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Federal Railroad Administration (both under the Department of Transportation) proposed rules to increase safety standards for trains carrying materials. Hazardous Material.

A year later, these two agencies finalized the rule for trains carrying high-risk flammable materials. New trains were to be fitted with electronic brakes, and older trains were to be fitted by 2023. Electronically controlled pneumatic brakes operate simultaneously on all carriages. This allows the train to brake faster than when fitted with conventional air brakes, which are applied sequentially along the length of the train.

A high-risk flammable unit train was defined as a train traveling over 30 miles per hour with at least 70 loaded tank cars containing certain highly flammable liquids, such as crude oil and ethanol.

After the rule was passed, rail and oil company lobbyists lobbied to repeal it, questioning the effectiveness of electronic brakes and arguing that the cost of installing them was too high.

Then in 2018, under the Trump administration, the Department of Transportation repealed the rule based on government reports that equipping high-risk freight trains with electronic brakes was not economically justified. The Associated Press reported that these government reports omitted up to $117 million in estimated future damage from train derailments that could be prevented by using electronic brakes.

Following the Feb. 3 derailment in eastern Palestine, Earthjustice, an environmental group, sent Buttigieg a letter asking the administration to reverse the Trump administration’s change to the brake rule.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung pointed to our previous fact check, which indicated that even if this safety rule had still been in effect, it would not have applied to the train that derailed in the east. from Palestine, as it was not classified as a high-risk train. freight train.

Although the train contained hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, it did not meet the Department of Transportation’s narrow definition of a high-risk flammable unit train, as it did not have at least 70 cars containing flammable materials, such as crude oil or ethanol. The chemicals it was carrying fall under a different classification not included in this definition.

Cheung also pointed to a statement by National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy, who said it was “false” to claim that if the brake rule had been implemented, it would have prevented the derailment.

Cheung also said it wasn’t the brakes that caused the derailment, citing a Feb. 6 AP article that said “a mechanical problem with a railcar axle” caused the derailment. But that article also said the derailment was still under investigation.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said a wheel bearing had overheated before the crash. The derailed equipment included 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials which subsequently ignited. The derailment spilled chemicals onto the ground, water and air.

Buttigieg pointed to the rule overturned by the Trump administration

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours the site of the February 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment, Feb. 23, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP)

We sent Cheung our fact check explaining Trump’s reversal of Obama-era rule and asked him why Trump said he had nothing to do with it.

“He was specifically asked about the Biden administration misblaming him,” Cheung said.

Buttigieg called out the Trump administration for the rule change, but did not say the former administration was to blame for the derailment.

In a Feb. 14 tweet, Buttigieg said, “We’ve been limited by law in some areas of rail regulation (like the brake rule removed by the Trump administration in 2018 due to legislation passed by Congress in 2015), but we use the powers we have to keep people safe.”

During a visit to eastern Palestine on February 23, a day after Trump’s visit, Buttigieg called on Trump to support reversing the rule change.

“One thing he could do is he could voice his support for reversing the deregulation that happened on his watch,” Buttigieg said. “I heard him say he had nothing to do with it even though it was in his administration. So if he had nothing to do with it and they did it in his administration against his will, maybe he could come out and say he’s helping us move in a different direction.”

Buttigieg also called on Congress to strengthen rail safety by increasing fines for railroad companies, strengthening rules governing highly dangerous shipments and accelerating plans to phase in safer tank cars carrying hazardous materials. .

PolitiFact researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this story.

