ECP revokes Imran Khan’s notification of 6 National Assembly seats – Pakistan





The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday withdrew notification to former Prime Minister Imran of six National Assembly seats won by the PTI speaker in last year’s by-elections.

Imran was removed from the notification of NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V and NA-31 Peshawar-V, according to a notification issued by the election watchdog.108 Faisalabad -VIII, Seats NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA-Korangi Karachi-I.

Last month, the ECP decided to issue a notification confirming the victory of the PTI leaders in the by-elections of seven seats in the National Assembly which had previously been withheld for its alleged failure to submit details of party funding to the electoral body.

A five-member body of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the decision which was reserved on December 20 last year.

The election watchdog had become aware of Imrans’ failure to submit details of expenses incurred in the by-elections and subsequently withheld notification of his victory over failure to comply with the commission’s orders.

In a separate notification today, the ECP also suspended the denotification of 32 PTI MPs from Punjab.

He added that the commission had suspended its notifications dated January 17, 20, 27 and February 3 to the extent of the following constituencies and reserved seats under Punjab province until further order from the Lahore High Court.

The election watchdog said the denotification of 27 Punjab MPs was suspended, along with the denotification of five Punjab female lawmakers.

These included Aliya Hamza Malik, Kanwal Shauzab, Andleeb Abbas, Asma Hadeed and lawyer Maleeka Ali Bokhari.

The ECP statement added that the commission would also delay holding elections for the seats until further notice from the LHC.

Previously, the LHC suspended ECP denotification of all PTI MNAs in Punjab.

The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament following the ousting of PTI leader Imran Khan in April last year.

Subsequently, NA President Ashraf accepted only 11 of the resignations, saying the remaining lawmakers would be called individually for verification.

After stalling the process for eight months, Ashraf on January 17 accepted the resignations of 34 other PTI MPs and the leader of the Awami Muslim League, Sheikh Rashid, while three days later, on January 20, the speaker accepted 35 other resignations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1738918 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos