Judge denies media requests to unseal Trump investigative documents on January 6





A federal judge in Washington on Thursday denied a request by news organizations to release court filings related to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block ex-assistants from testifying before a grand jury about efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

The New York Times and Politico had asked the judge in October to release documents related to the extent of Trump’s efforts to block former aides from testifying about their communications with him. The media had argued that the public interest in the grand jury investigation outweighed the need for secrecy, but the Justice Department opposed their attempt to unseal court documents as part of its investigation. on efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell wrote in her 32-page opinion that the documents requested by the media were at the heart of the grand juries’ ongoing investigation and that legal precedent prohibited their release at least for now and possibly. be forever.

“The pending case highlights the tension between the important policies that underpin grand jury secrecy … and ‘the ever-strong presumption in favor of public access to court proceedings,'” Howell wrote. .

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to oversee the criminal investigation into efforts to interfere with the 2020 election results, and claims of executive privilege have become a key issue in the ‘investigation. The investigation is multi-pronged, examining the creation of alternative lists of pro-Trump voters that could be used to undo Joe Bidens’ presidential victory as well as the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Former Vice President Mike Pence was recently subpoenaed by special counsel, and Trump’s attorneys are expected to fight Pence’s subpoena on executive privilege grounds.

Several former White House aides to Trump have also been subpoenaed as part of the investigation, including Pat Cipollone, the former White House attorney, and Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, who appeared before the federal grand jury in July, the highest-ranking former administration official. known to have testified in the case. Short and Greg Jacob, Pence’s attorney, were with the then-Vice President on Capitol Hill the day he was attacked by Trump supporters, and later testified before the House Committee on investigate the attack of January 6, just like Cipollone.

News organizations had specifically sought documents related to two grand jury subpoenas for testimony and Howells’ ruling on the scope of Trump’s executive privilege, among other documents.

The Justice Department objected to the release of sealed documents, arguing that the government had not confirmed the existence of the investigation at the start of the proceedings and that the parties and witnesses had not publicly acknowledged proceedings before the grand jury.

Both outlets said they could appeal Howell’s decision.

Danielle Rhoades Ha, spokeswoman for the Times, said in a statement that the newspaper was “disappointed” by the decision.

“We will make a decision on whether to pursue further legal action once we have had time to process the notice which sets out the reasons for the decision,” she said.

In a statement, Politico spokesman Brad Dayspring said the outlet is “committed to the principle that a government of the people, for and by the people is transparent with the people on such an important issue. We are looking at the decision and assess the next steps.

