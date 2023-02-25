Politics
Third day of working visit to East Kalimantan, Jokowi continues to observe the IKN project
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo will review the construction progress of the Nusantara Capital (IKN) infrastructure project during the third day of his working visit to East Kalimantan on Friday (24/3/2023).
As quoted in the press release, Jokowi started the activity by taking advantage of the natural atmosphere at the location of the future central government area, where he spent the night.
Jokowi walked casually while chatting with several ministers who spent the night at the same location.
Also Read: Jokowi’s Place of Stay at KIPP IKN Will Become an Ecotourism Place
Jokowi, accompanied by Iriana and his entourage, will then continue the review of the construction of the IKN infrastructure project.
After that, Jokowi and Iriana will fly back to Jakarta via Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport, Balikpapan City.
On Thursday (2/23/2023), Jokowi reviewed several projects in the IKN area, including the construction site of the presidential palace and the location of the ministerial housing complex.
Jokowi said his visit was meant to show optimism that the construction of IKN has begun.
Also read: While staying at KIPP IKN, Jokowi and Iriana have time to eat Godok Ala noodles Chef Claudio Iglesias
“I just want to convey an optimism that the construction of the capital of the archipelago has started, both the infrastructure and later the office and it is the house of the minister,” Jokowi said on Thursday.
“So if there are still doubts, the field has evolved like this. Because it’s not a two or five year project, it could be the same from 10 to 15 years,” he said. he continued.
|
