Britain ready to supply fighter jets to Eastern European allies, Ben Wallace says





Ben Wallace and Boris Johnson Ben Wallace and Boris Johnson Britain is ready to supply fighter jets to its Eastern European allies, Ben Wallace has said. The Defense Secretary said this would allow British allies to release their own Soviet fighter jets into Ukraine. However, he insisted that while the UK was willing to replenish its allies’ stockpiles, it would not send its own Typhoon planes directly to Ukraine. The issue has become a key debate among Western allies, with Boris Johnson calling on the UK to break the ice by becoming the first to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. However, Western leaders fear Ukraine may use the aircraft to strike targets inside Russia. NATO allies have also argued that it would take too long to train aircrew. Wallace told Times Radio: The other quick way Ukraine can benefit from fighter jets is for countries in Europe that have Soviet Russian MiG 29 or Su-24 fighter jets if they want to make a gift, we can use our fighter planes to backfill and provide security for them accordingly. They are already set up to fight NATO-style, where of course Ukraine is not. Pressed on Sky News, Wallace said: No, we are not going to send our own Typhoon planes to Ukraine at short notice. We have been very clear about this. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for fighter jets has so far been met with reluctance by Western allies. Zelenskyy has embarked on a whirlwind of diplomacy in recent weeks as he visits Washington and European capitals to press allies over the need for additional aid. Now is the time to give President Zelenskyy the tools Ukrainians need to finish the job, Johnson said. Last year taught us that sooner or later the West gives Ukrainians what they need. And if that is the choice sooner or later, let’s do it sooner, for the good of Ukraine and the world. A quick Ukrainian victory is the humane, compassionate and economically sensible outcome. Related…

