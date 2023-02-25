Politics
Erdogan bases his electoral hopes on the mission “to build Turkey”
ANKARA:
Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago as Turkey emerged from the double whammy of runaway inflation and a deadly earthquake, promising a new era of sound government after the then coalition was accused of mismanaging the two crises.
As he seeks to extend his rule into a third decade, modern Turkey’s longest-serving ruler is being accused by his opponents of fueling runaway inflation again and letting builders flout earthquake-proof regulations that could have saved lives.
Elections slated for June – if they can be held in Turkey’s earthquake-prone southern zone where millions are homeless – promise to be President Erdogan’s toughest test yet at the polls.
His Islamist-rooted AK party came to power in 2002 amid a financial crisis and following the collapse of a coalition government heavily criticized for its handling of the response to the devastating earthquake in 1999.
Since the last earthquake, the 68-year-old veteran of more than a dozen election victories has scoured shattered cities, promising speedy reconstruction and punishment for builders who bent rules aimed at making buildings safe.
But that may not be enough to convince angry survivors whose homes crumbled to dust in the 7.8-magnitude quake that killed tens of thousands, and who say rescue teams d emergency were too slow to deploy.
The leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a possible rival to Erdogan in the presidential election, blamed the extent of the damage on a “systematic policy of profiteering” during the two decades in power of Erdogan.
“If there is anyone responsible for this process, it is Erdogan. It is this ruling party that has not prepared the country for an earthquake for 20 years,” he said. .
Officials said Erdogan, who turns 69 on Sunday, was considering delaying the elections but is now in favor of going ahead, confident he can rally Turkish voters around a slogan for his post-earthquake mission: ” We are building Turkey together.”
“Erdogan was really pained, even shaken by the earthquake. But he has by no means given up and there is no despair,” said a source close to him, adding that he had shown flashes of anger when he thought people weren’t delivering.
The fiery campaigner also looked tired at times.
“His work got heavier – he was already busy,” the source said. “When visits to seismic sites are included … he may appear tired, which is normal.”
Survived a coup attempt
What is at stake in the presidential and legislative elections is the leadership of a country that Erdogan has increasingly shaped according to his vision of a pious and conservative society and an assertive regional actor.
Opponents have vowed to revoke the powerful executive presidency he created, return Turkey to parliamentary democracy and restore the independence of a central bank that implemented his call for low interest rates – boosting economic growth but collapsing the lira and fueling inflation.
Such high stakes are nothing new for a leader who once served time in prison – for reciting a religious poem – and survived a military coup attempt in 2016 when rogue soldiers attacked parliament and killed 250 people.
The son of a poor sea captain, he came from humble roots in a poor district of Istanbul where he attended an Islamic vocational school, entering politics as the leader of the local party’s youth wing.
After having been mayor of Istanbul, he entered the national scene at the head of the AK party, which triumphed in the national elections of 2002. He became prime minister the following year, in March 2003.
At the height of its success, Turkey experienced a protracted economic boom, with new roads, hospitals and schools and rising living standards for its 80 million people.
His AK party tamed the Turkish military, which had toppled four governments since 1960, and in 2005 began talks to secure a decades-long ambition to join the European Union – a process that has now come to a screeching halt.
Western allies initially saw Erdogan’s Turkey as a vibrant blend of Islam and democracy that could be a model for Middle Eastern states struggling to shake off autocracy and stagnation.
But his push for greater control has polarized the country and alarmed international partners. Fervent supporters saw it as a just reward for a leader who brought Islamist teachings back to the heart of public life and championed the pious working classes.
Opponents described it as a swerve into authoritarianism by a leader addicted to power.
After the coup attempt, authorities launched a crackdown, jailing more than 77,000 people pending trial and firing or suspending 150,000 from their jobs in the state. Media rights groups say Turkey has become the world’s biggest jailer of journalists.
