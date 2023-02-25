Biden’s IRA is US playing ‘catch-up’ after Trump





UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said US President Joe Biden’s Cut Inflation Act was a bid to “catch up” with clean energy investment.

Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday the US Inflation Cut Act was an attempt by US President Joe Biden to “catch up” with clean energy investment after years of government neglect. his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Hunt told CNBC that the US had severely underinvested in the green transition under climate change skeptic Trump, and was only now implementing the kind of programs already in place in the UK.

“We have to recognize that the United States is coming from behind,” CNBC’s Tanvir Gill said at the G-20 meeting in Bengaluru, India.

They used to have a president who was very skeptical…so there’s a bit of a catch-up going on in the US

Jeremy Hunt

Minister of Finance, United Kingdom

“They used to have a president who was very skeptical of anything to do with climate change, and so there’s a bit of a catch-up going on in the United States,” he said.

Trump has been a strong climate change denier during his tenure, frequently dismissing warnings from climate scientists and pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord during his first few months on the job.

Asked if the UK was motivated to unveil new trade incentives to compete with the US $369 billion package of climate and energy provisions, the Chancellor said the UK would do the things his “way”.

“We will ensure that the UK continues to be a very attractive place for all clean energy investment, but we will do it in a different way, in our own way,” he said.

In 2022, around 40% of the UK’s energy was generated by renewable energy sources, up from 35% in 2021, according to a report by academics at Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights.

“They don’t have the things we’ve had for many years, like carbon pricing,” Hunt said, referring to a mechanism that puts a charge on organizations’ carbon emissions and provides incentives to produce less. .

“We are very proud of the progress we have made and we will continue to lead the way,” he added.

Hunt’s comments come as pressure mounts for Europe to improve its competitiveness in green technology industries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that the European Union was working on a package of grants for European cleantech companies to “level the planning field” with the United States.

“For us, the task now is to match the subsidies from the United States also in the European Union, because we must not forget that we all need the clean technology sector,” von der Leyen told CNBC during the interview. the Munich Security Conference.

