Popular National: Figure endorsed by Jokowi Up to 1.4 tonnes of narcotics confiscated by customs and excise





Jakarta: a number of articles on National channel Medcom.id became the most popular throughout Friday, February 24, 2023. Starting from the character who wanted to be promoted to presidential candidate (candidate) by President Joko Widodo to confiscating narcotics in the last two months. Here are three of the most popular stories from yesterday: 1. This figure is considered approved by Jokowi President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is said to be promoting a number of personalities to become presidential candidates (candidates). However, there is one character who is seen as really wanting to beendorse The Head of State continues his leadership. The executive director of Indo Barometer, M Qodari, passed on the character in question, namely Prabowo Subianto. Indeed, the Minister of Defense often accompanies or represents Jokowi at several presidential events. “For example, there is a sporting event, Pak Prabowo represents Pak Jokowi. It is interesting, it is not the Menpora, it is the Minister of Defense,” Qodari said in a written statement, Friday 24 January 2023. Learn more here 2. Rafael Alun Trisambodo’s Wealth Exceeds Sri Mulyani’s, Face Value is Fantastic! Taxman Rafael Alun Trisambodo is now in the news after the dismissal of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. This dismissal follows a case of mistreatment committed by his son Mario Dandy Satriyo (MDS) against a young man named David who is also the son of the administrators of GP Ansor. Apart from the persecution cases which have gone viral on social media, it is now being revealed that Rafael Alun Trisambodo’s wealth is far greater than that of Sri Mulyani. Learn more here 3. 1.4 tons of narcotics confiscated by customs and excise between January and February 2023 The General Directorate of Customs and Excise seized 1.4 tonnes of narcotics of various types over the period January-February 2023. Director of Narcotics Interdiction at the General Directorate of Customs and Excise, Syarif Hidayat, said Indonesia’s situation was quite worrying as it was still a major target for narcotics trafficking. “During these two months, we managed to secure 1.4 tons of narcotics from 12 cases. It is likely that this will increase to 1.5 tons of narcotics by the end of February 2023. This means that it is of an extraordinary case,” Syarif said at the customs office at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Hatta, Tangerang on Friday, February 24, 2023. What do you think of this article? Thrilled





