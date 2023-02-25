The bottled water Trump gave to Ohioans was not yellow





CLAIM: A photo shows that bottled water that former President Donald Trump gave to residents of Eastern Palestine, Ohio was dark yellow in color.

APS ASSESSMENT: False. This is a years old photo that has been altered to discolor the water. AP photos of bottles distributed by Trump in Ohio show the water appeared clear.

THE FACTS: In the days after Trump handed out bottled water to those affected by a recent train derailment and chemical burn in Ohio, an image purporting to show the water he delivered began to circulate online.

The misleadingly edited image shows a cardboard box filled with 24 plastic water bottles branded Trump Ice Natural Spring Water, each appearing to contain a yellow liquid.

Trump is freaking out the people of E. Palestine by pushing his own colored water, reads a tweet with the image. These people haven’t lived enough apparently. He tells them to drink only Trump water!

However, a reverse image search shows that the image has been circulating online since 2015 and that in the original version the water is not discolored.

Various news reports in 2015 explained that the water in the image was a gift from Trump’s presidential campaign to that of his Republican rival Marco Rubio. CNN reported at the time that the packet of jokes, sent with napkins and bumper stickers, referred to previous back and forths between Trump and Rubio after Trump accused Rubio of drinking water and to sweat a lot.

The edited version of the image circulating online this week is overlaid with the name of a Twitter user who posted numerous tweets mocking Trump along with other edited images and videos.

During his visit to eastern Palestine, Trump criticized the federal government’s response to the toxic train derailment, calling it a betrayal.

He donated cleaning supplies and pallets of what he said was Trump-brand bottled water, then stopped at a local McDonalds, where he handed out hats, ordered meals for the first responders and collected food for the return flight. He also drove to Little Beaver Creek to inspect the damage and waved to supporters gathered nearby to cheer him on.

This is part of PA’s efforts to combat widely shared misinformation, including working with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

