Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, slams GOP Putin apologists during speech in Ukraine





Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a parent rights rally February 15, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Charlie Neibergall | PA

Former Vice President Mike Pence, the Republican presidential candidate for 2024, on Friday denounced his own party’s “apologists” for Russian President Vladimir Putin while issuing a strong plea for the United States to strengthen its support for Ukraine.

Pence, who served in the White House for four years under former President Donald Trump, did not call any of his fellow Republicans by name. But he hinted that his criticism was aimed at GOP leaders.

“While some in my party have taken a somewhat different view, let me be clear: There can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party for Putin apologists,” Pence said. “There can only be room for champions of freedom.”

“If we submit to the siren song of those in this country who argue that America has no interest in the cause of freedom, history teaches that we could soon send our own people into harm’s way,” Pence said. later in the speech.

He also criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for being too hesitant to provide Ukraine with the supplies it needs to continue the fight.

“History teaches that he who hesitates is lost,” Pence said.

The former vice president’s Barbs came in a speech marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s largest and bloodiest military conflict since World War II.

Pence, speaking at the University of Texas at the Clements Center for National Security in Austin, urged the United States and its allies to work “with increased speed” to inflict economic pain on Putin and his allies.” until he gave in” and withdrew from Ukraine.

He also called on America to “accelerate the pace of military supplies” to Kyiv and continue to provide sufficient humanitarian aid to the millions who have been caught up in the brutal conflict.

The Biden administration took additional steps to bolster Ukraine on Friday, sending an additional $2 billion in military aid, sanctioning more than 200 additional individuals and entities, and raising tariffs on key Russian products.

Pence did not explicitly name Trump in the speech, except to note that Russia had not attempted any similar international aggression during the Trump-Pence administration. But on the subject of Putin and Ukraine, Pence’s remarks nonetheless offered a stark contrast in tone between him and his former boss.

Trump, asked in an interview on Friday about sending money and weapons to Ukraine, warned that “we’re going to end up in World War III” and claimed that the conflict “would never have happened “if he was still president. Trump also bragged about being “tougher on Russia than anyone else”, but added, “I always get along with Putin.”

Pence has openly said he plans to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, potentially pitting him directly against Trump. The former president blasted Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, when the then-vice president refused to participate in a scheme to undo Trump’s 2020 election loss to Biden. A violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, sending the then vice president and congressional lawmakers into hiding.

Pence said Trump was “wrong” to believe he could have reversed the election result by throwing out key Electoral College votes for Biden. In a CNBC interview on Wednesday, Pence said he thinks there will be “better choices” than Trump in 2024.

But as he plans to seek the nomination from a party that still broadly backs Trump, Pence was quick to tout the accomplishments of the Trump-Pence administration, and he didn’t explicitly rule out backing Trump s became the GOP nominee.

