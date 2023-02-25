NAB team visits Imran Khan’s residence





LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team visited the residence of former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in connection with the Toshakhana case, said reported ARY News on Friday, citing sources.

The accountability watch team visited Imran Khan’s residence for the signing of the summonses issued to the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Sources told ARY News that the PTI President’s lawyer received the notice on his behalf.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders in the Toshakhana case on March 9.

The president of the PTI has been asked to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog on March 9 at 2:30 p.m.

The development came after NAB chairman Aftab Sultan resigned for personal reasons.

Sultan had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

The Prime Minister appreciated Aftab Sultan’s services and praised his honesty and righteousness. At his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted Sultan’s resignation, the prime minister’s office said.

Sources revealed that Aftab Sultan resigned from his post after being asked to do some things that were not acceptable to him.

The case

The Toshakhana issue has become a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI leader for making false statements and an incorrect statement last month.

The judgment added that the former prime minister had been found guilty of corrupt practices under articles 167 and 173 of the constitution. Criminal proceedings will be initiated against him for having made a false statement.

According to Imran Khan’s statement, he bought the gifts from Toshakhana by paying Rs 21.564 million while the Cabinet Division said the gifts were worth Rs 107.943 million.

The amount in his bank account was about half the value of the state donations. Imran Khan was required to declare the money and bank details in his declarations, but he did not declare it, according to the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

