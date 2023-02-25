Visit IKN Nusantara, Jokowi dismantles the results of the audit of 22 stadiums, what happened to the headquarters of the PSM in Makassar?





TRIBUNKALTARA.COM – The latest on the results of stadium audits in Indonesia was delivered by Indonesian President Joko Widodo The results of an audit of 22 stadiums in Indonesia, dismantled by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a visit to the capital of the archipelago or IKNA Nusantara, in North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan on Friday February 24, 2023. Not long ago, as we learned, the stadiums of the BRI League 1, League 2 venues and the stadiums that will be used for the 2023 U-20 World Cup are undergoing a process of ‘audit. This includes the headquarters of PSM Makassar at Gelora BJ Habibie Parepare Stadium, which was also audited by the team from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing. Currently, PSM Makassar is headquartered at Gelora BJ Habibie Parepare Stadium, located in Parepare City, South Sulawesi. The location of BJ Habibie Parepare Stadium is approximately 153 km from the city of Makassar in South Sulawesi It takes about two to three hours by land to get to BJ Habibie Parepare Gelora Stadium, which is the headquarters of PSM Makassar. It is known that PSM Makassar made BJ Habibie Parepare Gelora Stadium their home base as Makassar City’s Mattoanging Stadium was demolished and never rebuilt. So what exactly is the fate of the Gelora BJ Habibie Parepare stadium, which is now the HQ of PSM Makassar in BRI Liga 1? While at IKN Nusantara yesterday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo merely explained the general condition of the 22 stadiums which had gone through an audit process by the Ministry of Public Works and of public housing. “And in accordance with my order to the Minister of Public Works to audit our football stadiums, there are 22 stadiums,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said as quoted by Setneg.go.id. President Jokowi said the 22 stadiums were high-risk stadiums for hosting Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the U-20 World Cup in 2023. “22 stadiums with a capacity of around 20,000 spectators are at high risk during Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 as well as for the 2023 U-20 World Cup,” he explained. According to the results of the audit and assessment, the Head of State explained that there were 5 stadiums which were considered to be heavily damaged, therefore 4 of them needed to be rehabilitated and 1 stadium needed be demolished.

