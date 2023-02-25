For Northern Ireland and Scotland, independence seems inevitable

Comment this story Comment

It is a Frenchman who recently observed that each nation has its own massive, historically insoluble problem. For France, he said, it is stubborn popular opposition to raising the national retirement age in response to ever-increasing longevity. For Germany, it is still the specter of Hitler. For the United States, it is firearms. For Great Britain, it is Ireland.

This week, a heated controversy erupted within the ruling Conservative Party over John Bull’s other island, threatening to tear apart Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government. For more than five centuries, British rule over Ireland, almost always incompetent and cruel, inflicted misery on the Irish people and created military and political crises for England. The fact that the English were a Protestant society, while most of the Irish were Catholic, made matters worse: until the middle of the 19th century, England was in an almost permanent state of conflict with Catholic Europe.

Then came Irish independence in 1921. It seemed the boiling had been started, the problem somehow solved, despite the lingering bitterness on both sides of the Irish Sea. But a historic blunder was made at the time, when Tory politicians forced Prime Minister David Lloyd George to exclude the Protestant rump that dominated part of Ulster from the independence settlement.

A small state, with an unfortunate Catholic minority, was carved out of Ireland’s six northernmost counties, which remained part of the UK, while the other 26 counties eventually became the Republic of Ireland. Today, Northern Ireland has less than 1.9 million inhabitants, 42% of whom are Catholic, while 5 million inhabit the rest of the island, governed from Dublin.

The Troubles, which for 30 years rocked the North with bloodshed, appeared to end with Prime Minister Tony Blair’s 1999 Good Friday Agreement. The accession of Britain and Ireland to the European Union seemed to make much more real the prospect that many of us English people welcome, that in our lifetime Ireland could once again be united.

But the UK’s departure from the EU proved a disaster for the prospects of Irish unity. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated a Northern Ireland protocol as part of his Brexit deal, which granted special trading status, with provisions for customs checks on goods entering or leaving Britain via Ulster, while retaining freedom of movement across the Irish border.

Johnson misled the Protestant political class, many of whom are members of the Democratic Unionist Party, obsessed with preserving their connection not to the real Britain, but to an imaginary Britain of long ago. He claimed that the agreement left their constitutional position unchanged; that there would be no border along the Irish Sea above my corpse. In truth, there had to be customs checks, part of the unavoidable cost of Brexit.

Unionists, enraged by the perceived betrayal, withdrew last year from the power-sharing body that has governed Northern Ireland since the 1999 peace settlement. They have boycotted the assembly ever since, in part by disgust that last year’s election made the republican party of Sinn Fein bigger than their own group for the first time.

Sunak is now forced to wrestle with the problem of squaring the circle: fulfilling Britain’s legally binding commitment to the EU and supporting the Good Friday Agreement, while avoiding a Protestant revolt. In theory, this last prospect should not be scary, because the Democratic Unionists are in historic decline. But the right wing of Sunaks’ conservative party, as relentless and even bigoted as many American Republicans, remains committed to the Democratic Unionists, even at the potential cost of a trade war with the EU and renewed unrest.

Sunak has spent the past few days trying to seal a new compromise deal with Brussels, while preventing a right-wing Conservative revolt that is smashing his own party in parliament. Many of us in England see it all as folly at a time when our country is facing huge problems: a faltering economy; the collapse of health services; strikes in schools, hospitals and the rail system. Considered amidst a rational catalog of British priorities, Ulster simply doesn’t matter that much.

But the conservative right, ironically, including Boris Johnson, who seeks to destroy the deal he signed, are no better friends of the imperatives of reason than the GOP. Johnson this week urged the government to persist with legislation it initiated in defiance of international law to unilaterally overturn Northern Ireland’s protocol to the Brexit treaty. He is no doubt threatening to wield a wrecking ball in his campaign to win back the prime minister’s post.

It remains deeply uncertain whether Sunak, set to strike a pragmatic deal with Brussels for Ulster’s future relationship with Britain and the EU, will be able to muster his own party’s backing to push through any deal in the House of Commons, or rather will be forced to rely on opposition Labor voices.

If the latter outcome prevails, or even worse if the new deal is sabotaged, the blow to the authority of prime ministers, and to the peace and prosperity of Ireland, will be truly serious. US President Joe Biden has underlined his commitment to the Northern Ireland Protocol. If the Tory rebels now destroy the proposed compromise, it’s hard to assume the White House will be willing to do Britain a favor and we need some of them, God knows.

Political divisions in the UK over Ireland are, of course, far from unique. Around the world we see traditional loyalties fragmenting, old ideas of patriotism shaken by political differences. Visiting the southern United States last year, I was struck by how often I heard fans of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis make the more than half-serious joke of their pride in living in the independent republic of Florida.

Brexit has placed huge strains on British ideas about nationality, among all but our passionate isolationists. I met a prominent English historian last month who happily told me that he had just obtained a German passport, to which he is entitled because his mother, a Jewess persecuted by the Nazis, was from Berlin. He needs the document, he says, because his job requires him to spend a lot of time in Europe; he wants to escape the restrictions that increasingly weigh on the visit of non-European citizens.

My own daughter too. Luckily, she was born while we were living in Kilkenny, Ireland, so was equally thrilled to be able to get an Irish passport; she also looks for them for my grandchildren. Not for a moment would I reproach him or my historian friend. Our nation has taken a course that seems to reflect a desire to withdraw from the international community that little Britain needs. Some people are cautiously looking for ways to re-enroll.

If Ireland is today at the center of the ongoing constitutional crisis in the United Kingdom, it is not the only one. This month Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced his intention to step down. The decision was greeted with delight by English Unionists, who see his impending resignation as a historic defeat for the Tartan independence movement.

In the short term, they’re probably right. Sturgeon was a charismatic politician who delighted many Scots with her defiance, even disdain, of English prime ministers. Yet his party’s governance in Scotland for more than a decade was a disaster, incompetent to manage education, health, transport and much more. Polls show that Scottish support for independence has dropped significantly.

But the United Kingdom is still far from escaping a northern breakaway, because the demography leans strongly there. The last independence referendum, nearly a decade ago, was won by Remainer Scots who were overwhelmingly older. Today, Scots aged 16 to 24 are six times more likely to favor independence than their parents or grandparents, regardless of Scottish reliance on English subsidies for school spending. State. They simply perceive their culture and their values ​​as incompatible with those of the English.

Two years ago in a column I discussed the possibility of a fragmentation of Britain and concluded that Wales would not go, that Northern Ireland should go and that Scotland could go there. Today, I would change this view somewhat. Wales will remain tied down as they would not be viable on their own.

Irish unification remains the natural destiny of the islands. But despite all the clamors of enthusiasm from Dublin, the Irish government is recoiling from the prospect of taking responsibility for a Northern Irish economy that depends on costly state aid. This poses some of the same problems, on a much smaller scale, that East Germany inflicted on West Germany upon their reunification in 1990.

Marriage to the disruptive Northern Unionists also posed a threat to the social and political fabric of the Irish republics which intimidated many Irish people. But in Ireland as in Scotland, demography and therefore time are on the side of change. As the old instinctive Unionists die, the young favor a different agenda.

Brexit has changed a lot of things. Where once England offered poorer Scots and Northern Irish a connection to a wealthier and more prosperous partner, today the nation of King Charles III languishes and will likely continue to do so. Within a generation, I believe, Scotland will vote for independence and Northern Ireland for reunification with the South.

England will be a smaller place as a result, in international influence as well as land mass. But it is the consequence of the choices that the English have made, in a world where localism is fashionable almost everywhere where the votes are counted.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

Nicola Sturgeon was too English to be good in Scotland: Adrian Wooldridge

UK political fever dreams can finally be over: Martin Ivens

There will always be an England, but not a United Kingdom: Max Hastings

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Max Hastings is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A former editor of the Daily Telegraph and the London Evening Standard, he is the author, most recently, of The Abyss: Nuclear Crisis Cuba 1962.