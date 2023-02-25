Political movements intensify in quake-hit Turkey as elections near

Opposition lawmakers in Turkey are criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s response to the devastating earthquakes, ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 and subsequent tremors claimed more than 50,000 lives, including at least 44,218 in Turkey and 5,914 in Syria.

There is growing speculation that the disaster could force Turkey to delay presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for May.

Presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin told CNN on Thursday that it is the electoral administration commission that decides whether or not to hold the elections as scheduled.

He said there were technical issues, including how to get the more than 2 million people who evacuated their hometowns to vote. But he added that the vote should take place in May if there is no opposition.

On Tuesday, President Erdogan revealed a plan to build 270,000 social housing units for earthquake survivors and promised to deploy all efforts for reconstruction.

The deputy leader of Turkey’s largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, Ali Oztunc, criticized authorities for allowing construction of buildings that failed to meet earthquake standards.

Speaking to NHK on Friday, Oztunc said elections should be held. He said the Erdogan administration should be removed as soon as possible. He said the opposition would win the election by a wide margin.