How a box containing classified documents ended up in Trump’s office months after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago





Washington CNN—

The Department of Justice wants to know how a box containing a handful of classified documents scattered among copies of presidential timetables ended up in Mar-a-Lago late last year, well after several rounds of searches by owned by federal agents and aides to the former president. Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investigators working for Special Counsel Jack Smith in recent weeks questioned a Trump aide who copied classified documents found in the box using his phone to put them on a laptop. After a voluntary interview with the aide, prosecutors assigned the password to the laptop, which she provided, according to one of the sources.

The classified documents in the box were discovered in December, after the Justice Department asked Trump’s legal team to conduct another search for documents at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort.

People familiar with the efforts of Trump’s legal teams to locate the documents describe a confusing chain of events that delayed the discovery of the box, including uploading its contents to the cloud, emailing it to a Trump employee and moving to an offsite location before finally ending up. in a Mar-a-Lago bridal suite that is now Trump’s office, the very place the FBI had searched a few weeks earlier.

Trump’s legal team has acknowledged in recent weeks that it gave the special counsel the box and a laptop containing its scanned contents. But prosecutors continued to ask why he hadn’t been turned over to the Justice Department sooner, and what role or knowledge Trump may have had in his movements, sources said.

The box’s odyssey was recently at the center of Smiths’ investigation into the mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to people familiar with the series of interrogations by federal prosecutors. The random manipulation of documents that ended up online, on computers and moved to multiple locations could further complicate Trump’s case in an investigation with criminal implications.

A person who described the movements of the boxes and the special advocates’ investigation into it described federal investigators as suspecting a ball game with classified documents. The person said Trump’s daily movements and instructions to staff were also part of prosecutors’ questions.

Tim Parlatore, a lawyer for Trump, said in a CNN interview earlier this month that the aide had not seen the classified marks.

After doing the search in December and found in this box of thousands there were a few pages that had a little mark on the bottom, which we turned over, after that we found that she had scanned the box so that it would be digitized, Parlatore said. She had no idea there were classification marks on anything. And as soon as we discovered this, we called the DOJ to let them know and immediately gave them access.

A spokesperson for the Office of Special Advocates declined to comment.

Trump lawyer responds after more documents handed over to DOJ

In the fall of 2021, a longtime Trump staffer at the White House and Mar-a-Lago originally sent the box to a lower-level aide to Trump, who has been employed by the former president since he left office. The staff member wanted copies of the presidential schedules in the box scanned.

The assistant took the box to the tennis chalet in Mar-a-Lagos, where she worked. No scanning machine was available there for the assistant, so she turned the documents into scanned files using an Adobe app on her phone, uploading them to a Trump-owned laptop, according to reports. people close to the file.

As she sifted through the thousands of pages for several days, she failed to notice any classified documents among the presidential files, the people said.

In November 2021, after the contents of the box were scanned, the box was moved to a downtown Palm Beach office funded by the General Services Administration, the people said.

The box remained there even after Trump’s team donated 15 boxes containing classified documents and other federal documents to the National Archives in January 2022. The Justice Department then subpoenaed the return of all documents documents in Trump’s possession in May 2022, and his attorneys turned over some of the additional documents to Justice Department investigators who toured Mar-a-Lago and toured the space in an effort to retrieve more documents in June.

The FBI then searched Mar-a-Lago in August while Trump was at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, recovering more than a hundred documents marked as classified from certain rooms in the club, including a bridal suite. converted into the office of Trump and others. places where the boxes were kept.

But this particular box was in the Palm Beach office when that search took place. When Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago last fall, with her help, the box was retrieved from the Palm Beach office and brought to the Mar-a-Lago bridal suite where the aide now worked alongside Trump in a new role. , said people familiar with the matter.

Pamela Brown urges GOP House Intelligence chairman on Trump documents

In November, at the request of the Justice Department, Trump’s legal team hired two people to search four additional locations for classified documents: Bedminster, Trump Tower in New York, a storage unit in Florida, and the office of Palm Beach where the box had been for nearly a year.

During these searches, two additional classified documents were found in the storage unit, which they turned over to prosecutors.

Trump’s team had hoped that their research in November and written claims that they had scoured Trump’s properties and turned over all classified records put an end to prosecutors’ concerns.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the FBI had already searched Mar-a-Lago in August. But the Justice Department demanded that Trump’s lawyers also do another search for the property themselves because they threatened to despise Trump.

During the Mar-a-Lago raid in December, the box containing the handful of classified documents intermingled with Trump’s presidential calendars was finally uncovered, according to people familiar with the search efforts.

When the team found the box, it was initially believed that the FBI had simply missed it during the search warrant. But after further investigation, the legal team discovered an assistant had moved him as part of his job, a source said.

By then, the box had been moved to a closet in the suite where Trump campaign memorabilia was stored, the people said. Trump’s lawyers then turned the box over to the Justice Department.

In recent weeks, prosecutors have obtained grand jury testimony from the two people hired to search Trump’s properties last fall and have demanded answers from his lawyers.

McCabe: Trump backed into a corner on documents

