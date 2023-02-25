Pakistan: the rise of terrorism sparks protests





Late last month, a bomb blast ripped through a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, killing 101 people, mostly police officers attending afternoon prayers. The suicide bombing took place in a high-security zone, and it was one of the worst the country has seen in recent years, a stark reminder that the restive terrorist threat has risen again in Pakistan. A faction of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, although other leaders of the group denied involvement.

The January 30 blast has fueled ongoing protests in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where residents say they don’t want violence and lawlessness to return to the region. This outcry is particularly strong among ethnic Pashtuns who grew up in towns and villages long affected by the tumultuous dynamic between the Pakistani military, militants in Pakistan and Afghan Taliban fighters across the border.

Since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021, Pakistan has seen an upsurge in terror attacks, particularly in its border regions, where a 2014 offensive targeted TTP strongholds with some success. The TTP has claimed responsibility for several terrorist incidents across the country in recent months, including a suicide bombing in Islamabad, an attempted attack targeting a police station in Punjab province and an attack on a police station in Karachi. last week.

The fact that the attacks extended beyond Pakistani tribal areas suggests that the TTP, aligned with its Afghan counterpart, regrouped from inside Afghanistan. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond, the resurgence of terrorism has sparked grievances against the military buildup of the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan, which protesters say has contributed to insecurity. The Afghan Taliban brokered peace talks between the TTP and Pakistan last year, but the TTP ended a ceasefire agreed last November, calling on fighters to carry out attacks across Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban once found public support in Pashtun-majority regions of Pakistan, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recruiting fighters to join their violent campaigns. But many people in those areas have come to resent the group because of the resulting unrest, said Afrasiab Khattak, a former Pakistani senator and top leader of the National Democratic Movement, a Pashtun-led political party. There is a level of political consciousness never seen before, he said.

The Pashtun Tahafuz (Protection) Movement, a Pashtun human rights movement that rose to prominence in 2018, is one of the groups most vocal about how the Pakistani state approaches terrorism in border areas; it includes senior leaders of the National Democratic Movement. His criticism of the Pakistani military establishment led to a contentious relationship with the government, and several members of the group’s leadership were arrested and imprisoned.

In heavily militarized areas, the rise of terrorism brings a new sense of apprehension. Last month, residents of Waziristan province protested for days in response to recent attacks in the area. They called on the state to empower police and local governments to address the violence. Ghazi Amanullah, a 22-year-old student, said the protests reflected frustration in a region known for its militancy; popular protests allowed people to voice their grievances against militants and the state. Everyone is oppressed and everyone has been victimized, so everyone wants peace in the region, Amanullah said. We can no longer tolerate unrest, terrorism.

In the days following the attack in Peshawar, police also staged protests to express their frustration that terrorist attacks often target security forces who lack the capacity to retaliate. These demonstrations reflected tensions between the police and the army, which has more counter-terrorism resources. Police do not have access to weapons or facilities, said Salar Fayaz Ali, the mayor of Tangia sub-district in Charsadda, near Peshawar, who joined the protests. Only when they are provided with the facilities can they defend themselves well.

The attacks inside Pakistan have caused tensions between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban regime. Pakistan initially enjoyed cordial relations with the Taliban government, but the increased activity of the TTP prompted it to reassess its relationship with the neighboring government. Kabul’s leaders sought international legitimacy based on the promise that they would not harbor terrorist groups on Afghan soil, one of the preconditions for the 2020 groups’ negotiations with the United States that led to the withdrawal of all NATO forces in Afghanistan.

However, according to a July 2022 report by the UN Security Council, up to 4,000 TTP fighters are based across the border in Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban deny harboring militants; in response to the TTP’s attacks, the group’s foreign minister suggested that Pakistan should find its own solution to its security problems. The Foreign Ministry in Kabul condemned the Peshawar attack, saying it considered attacks on worshipers against the teachings of Islam.

In the months since the Taliban takeover, Pakistani leaders have expressed hope that regional dynamics may change after decades of turmoil. We thought maybe they would look at the situation from a different angle and do something more concrete to rid their country of any terrorist presence that would operate against us, said Raoof Hasan, former special assistant to former Prime Minister Imran. Khan. Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Instead, Hasan said he believed the peace talks had allowed the TTP to regroup; as part of the negotiations, Pakistan agreed to release dozens of TTP fighters and two senior commanders last May. They took up arms against the very people who freed them, Hasan said, adding that the dynamic gave the TTP more power without the promise that the Afghan Taliban would reduce the group’s activities. We gave them space. We ceded legitimacy to them, he said.

These debates on how Islamabad should combat the rise of terrorism are taking place against the backdrop of an ongoing consideration of the role of the powerful Pakistani military in civil and political affairs. Khan, who survived an assassination attempt last November, accused the military as well as the United States of orchestrating his ouster last April. He has made continuous calls for new elections and last month dissolved provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party has a majority.

Pakistan must now devise a strategy to deal with the threat of the TTP, but it is caught in a difficult position: it may have to seek help from high-level Afghan Taliban leaders. The current Pakistani government has criticized the Khans Party for its conciliatory approach to negotiations with the TTP. At the Munich security conference last weekend, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said convincing the Taliban to take the threat from terrorist groups like the TTP seriously was key to bringing the attacks in Pakistan under control. .

Pakistan now faces overlapping crises, including a struggling economy that makes the fight against terrorism more difficult. The disastrous economic situation hinders the possibility of a new military operation against the TTP; Islamabad cannot sustain a costly and endless offensive. And in areas where bloody campaigns against the TTP have long disrupted ordinary life, the possibility of another campaign is a cause for exasperation and resistance. Residents of border areas have experienced many seasons of violence. This time, they are making their demands heard.

