I plan to meet Xi Jinping, Beijing’s interest is not bad’: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on China’s war proposals

Image source: AP Zelensky meets Xi Jinping

Ukraine-Russia War: During a press conference on the anniversary of the war with Russia on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave qualified support to China’s new statements on the war in his country, saying that the Beijing’s interest is not bad” and could be helpful in isolating He also said he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“First of all, I plan to meet with Xi Jinping. And I believe it will benefit our states and global security. We have significant trade with China,” said in response to a question from a journalist. isolate Russia.

Our task is to bring everyone together to isolate one, Zelenskyy told a news conference on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

China showed its thoughts. I think the fact that China has started talking about Ukraine is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead.

China called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in a vaguely worded proposal released on Friday that analysts said was unlikely to yield results.

Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that started a year ago, but has also said it has boundless friendship with Russia and refused to criticize or even label Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. of invasion. He accused the West of provoking the conflict and fanning the flames by supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons.

Zelenskyy said there are points in the Chinese proposals with which he agrees and others with which we disagree. But it is something, he added.

He also said he was doing everything possible to prevent China from arming Russia.

I really want to believe that China will not supply arms to the Russian Federation… This is point number 1, Zelenskyy said.

He added that he wants to believe that China will be on the side of the just world, that is, on our side.

The reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed China’s peace plan on Friday and said it remains open to political and diplomatic efforts.

The plan released by China’s Foreign Ministry mostly reiterated long-held positions, and analysts said Beijing would be an unlikely middleman.

It calls for respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, but does not say what will happen to the territory occupied by Russia since the invasion. It also calls for an end to unilateral sanctions against Russia, indirectly criticizes the enlargement of the NATO alliance and condemns threats of nuclear force.

The proposal is a public relations attempt by China, said Li Mingjiang, a professor and international security expert at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. I am not convinced that this policy will improve their credibility as an honest broker.

Speaking after China released the document, but without referring to it, Zhanna Leshchynska, Chargé d’Affaires at the Ukrainian Embassy in Beijing, said her country did not want peace at any cost.

We will not accept anything that keeps Ukrainian territories occupied and puts our people at the mercy of the aggressor, Leshchynska said during a rally at the EU mission in China on the anniversary of the ‘invasion.

In Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hailed the plan which, among other things, involved stopping the flow of Western weapons, ending hostilities, restoring neutral status and not -blocking for Ukraine and recognizing the territorial realities that have emerged. would include Russia’s illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine.

Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker, said the plan contains measures that would mark the end of the collective West’s hegemony. Ukraine’s allies have expressed skepticism. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on CNN that his first reaction to the proposal was he could stop at the first point, which is: respect sovereignty of all nations.

He added: This war could end tomorrow if Russia stopped attacking Ukraine and withdrew its forces… It was a war of choice.

German government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said the Chinese proposal contained several important points, but lacked one essential one: first, the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

China abstained on Thursday when the UN General Assembly approved a non-binding resolution calling on Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

The 12-point document also calls for measures to prevent attacks on civilians and civilian installations, ensure the security of nuclear installations, establish humanitarian corridors for civilians and ensure the export of grain. He called for an end to Cold War mentality, China’s standard term for what it sees as American hegemony, and for maintaining alliances such as NATO.

Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukrainian crisis. says the proposal.

He did not provide any details on what form the talks should take, but said China would continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Although neither kyiv nor Moscow paid attention to the Chinese proposal, Beijing needed to clarify its position, said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing.

China finds it necessary to repeat its self-perceived neutrality at this point, to salvage some international inference not only by criticizing NATO but also by distinguishing itself from Russia’s behavior, Shi said.

The proposal comes as U.S.-China relations hit a historic low over Taiwan, trade and technology disputes, human rights and China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

The United States recently said that China was preparing to provide military aid to Russia, an allegation that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin dismissed as nothing but slander and defamation. On Friday, he referred to massive disinformation in this regard against China. Wang was responding to a report by German magazine Der Spiegel that the Russian military was negotiating with a small Chinese drone maker for components and know-how to enable the country to manufacture around 100 suicide drones per month.

(With AP input)

Also Read-Russia-Ukraine War: The Story So Far

latest world news