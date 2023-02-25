Prime Minister Modi flags high debt in developing countries





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and delegates listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual speech during the first meeting of Finance Ministers and Bank Governors (FMCBG) under India’s G20 Presidency, in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo credit: ANI

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the threat of unsustainable debt facing some developing countries as he called on the Group of 20 (G20) to focus on the world’s most vulnerable citizens. Trust in international financial institutions has eroded in part because they have been slow to reform, he said in a video message at the start of the two-day meeting of finance ministers and governors. G20 central banks. He referred to rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world but made no direct reference to the war in Ukraine. The financial viability of many countries is threatened by unsustainable debt levels, the prime minister said. It is now up to you, the guardians of the world’s major economies and monetary systems, to bring stability, confidence and growth back to the global economy. A combination of pandemic devastation and high debt has driven nations around India, including Sri Lanka and Pakistan, into bankruptcy. They are now knocking on the doors of global lending institutions to restructure loans, he said. Mr Modi acknowledged that “it is not an easy task”, but urged nations to work collectively to strengthen multilateral banks to tackle global challenges such as climate change and high levels of debt. The meeting here is the first major event under India’s G20 presidency and coincides with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which killed thousands and forced millions from their homes. “We are also seeing rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. There are disruptions in global supply chains. Many societies are suffering due to rising prices,” Modi said. “One Earth, one family, one future” Stating that at a time when the world was facing severe economic difficulties, he said the COVID-19 pandemic had dealt a unique blow to the global economy. Many countries, especially developing economies, are still dealing with its aftermath, he added. “However, I hope you take inspiration from the buoyancy of the Indian economy. Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future. We hope you can bring the same positive spirit to the global economy.” , he added. said. “Only by creating an inclusive agenda will global economic leadership regain the trust of the world. Our G20 Presidency theme also promotes this inclusive vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The Prime Minister said that in the world of finance, technology is increasingly dominant. During the pandemic, digital payments have enabled contactless and seamless transactions. “However, some recent innovations in digital finance also pose risks of destabilization and abuse,” he said. “I hope you will explore how the power of technology can be used for good, while developing standards to regulate its possible risks.” India’s own experience, he said, can be a model. “Over the past few years, we have created a highly secure, highly reliable and highly efficient public digital infrastructure. Our digital payments ecosystem has been developed as a free public good. This has radically transformed governance, financial inclusion and the ease of use – living in India,” he added. Meetings over the two days are expected to address a wide range of issues, including digital currencies and payments, reform of institutions like the World Bank, climate change and financial inclusion. A combination of pandemic havoc and high debt has driven nations around India, including Sri Lanka and Pakistan, into bankruptcyNarendra ModiPrime Minister

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-flags-high-debt-in-developing-nations-asks-g20-to-focus-on-most-vulnerable-citizens/article66550312.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos