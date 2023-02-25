Ex-Islamist PM Imran Khan launches Fill the Prisons campaign defying protest bans





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday followed through on its threat to overburden the country’s law enforcement system by massively defying bans on protests and defying the police to arrest them.

The protest, known as Jail Bharo Tehreek or Fill the Jails, began in Lahore with hundreds of Khan supporters filling the commercial district in defiance of laws against disruptive protests. Police initially refused to arrest them, even when a squad of cheering PTI members got into a police van and loudly demanded to be taken into custody. Another group built a fake prison on the side of the road and chained themselves inside.

PTI leaders and workers go to Peshawar court arrest and break the chains of fear. pic.twitter.com/rIpThD46Wp

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 24, 2023

The protesters kept pushing and eventually at least 60 of them were arrested, including six party leaders.

This movement will continue until the imported government puts an end to lawlessness in the country, former federal PTI minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said from the back of a police van.

This so-called prison bharo campaign by Imran Khan is just a political stunt and nothing else, growled Information Minister Marriyumn Aurangazeb. He should voluntarily offer his arrest instead of asking his followers to fill the jails.

Aurangazeb scoffed at Khan’s cowardice because he secured a bail order from a Lahore court on Monday, immunizing himself from arrest for two weeks. The former prime minister faces several criminal charges, including terrorism, all of which he dismisses as crude efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to sabotage his political comeback.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir also suggested Khan surrender, rather than sending his supporters to be arrested for him, but added that the PTI protesters were mistaken if they thought that it was impossible to imprison them all.

We don’t have enough space in Lahore prisons, so we decided to send them to Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan prisons in the province. We have enough space there, says Mir.

Khan was expelled from office in April 2022 before completing his term, as is the tradition for Pakistani prime ministers, although he was the first to be expelled by a vote of no confidence in parliament. He claims his ousting was a plot orchestrated by the US State Department.

Khan did not show up for protest rallies on Wednesday and he tried unsuccessfully to avoid showing up for his bail hearing on Monday, citing poor health as he recovered from a assassination attempt in November.

Khan took to Twitter to assure the public that his political movement will lead you to a free and happy Pakistan where the state protects your basic rights.

Today there was a massive turnout led by PTI KP leadership for Jail Bharo tehreek. Congratulations to our KP PTI parliamentarians for leading from the front and to our workers for their janoon (passion) and commitment. pic.twitter.com/w5SwlhPlUk

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 23, 2023

We are facing fake FIR and NAB cases, torture in detention, attacks on journalists and social media users, he claimed. FIR and NAB are types of police complaints in Pakistan.

Khan said his Fill the Jails protest was against the economic collapse caused by a cabal of crooks who laundered billions of money in looted wealth and obtained NROs for themselves while crushing people, especially the poor and the middle class, under the burden of the spiral. inflation and rising unemployment.

NRO stands for National Reconciliation Ordinance, a somewhat obscure term dating back to the reign of military strongman Pervez Musharraf in the 2000s. An NRO is essentially an amnesty granted to politicians accused of corruption. Musharraf handed out around 8,000 in the final days of his rule, but Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared the orders unconstitutional in 2009.

There seems to be no rule of law in the country as despite the court order to hold elections in Punjab within 90 days, the state institutions are not ready to stand up. comply with it. If elections are not held within 90 days in two provinces, it will create a constitutional crisis and foster the law of the jungle in the country, Khan said, referring to his efforts to impose snap elections which he is convinced to win.

Khan’s supporters formed a protective barrier around his home in Lahore last week and threatened to launch a Fill the Jails campaign if anything was done to stop him. Khan says he’s ready

