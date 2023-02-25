President Zelensky wants to meet with President Xi Jinping as China releases document calling for peaceful negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would like to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping following the publication of Beijing’s calls for an end to the war with Russia.

China’s Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on Friday calling for an end to the brutal war in Ukraine in a bid to pressure Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

The document came to contradict reports that China was considering sending weapons to Russia and after President Vladimir Putin held talks with Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Moscow.

President Zelensky welcomed the statement and said he planned to meet the Chinese leader during a speech to mark the first anniversary of President Putin’s invasion.

“I plan to meet Xi Jinping and I believe it will be beneficial for our countries and for global security,” he said.

“I really want to believe that China will not supply arms to Russia.”

China’s political stance has urged Russia to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but it has not directly called on President Putin to withdraw troops.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukrainian crisis,” said the document titled China’s position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

“All parties should help Russia and Ukraine to work in the same direction and resume direct dialogue as soon as possible, in order to gradually deescalate the situation and eventually achieve a comprehensive ceasefire.

“The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively defended. All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community.

Beijing has yet to join other nations in formally condemning the invasion and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said China’s relationship with Russia means the 12-point policy cannot be taken seriously.

“China does not have much credibility because it was not able to condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine and it also signed a few days before the invasion, an agreement between President Xi and President Putin on unlimited partnership with Russia,” Stoltenberg said. .

The statement came exactly a year after President Putin launched a “special military operation” and full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the Russian military descending on the capital of Kiev.

Russia is expected to launch an aggressive spring offensive with new attacks to regain control of the war that has been going on longer than President Putin would have expected.

President Zelensky used his anniversary speech to rally Ukrainians and applaud them for their resilient fight.

“A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed a brief statement to you, which lasted only 67 seconds,” President Zelensky said.

“We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine. This is how it all started on February 24, 2022.

“The longest day of our lives. The hardest day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since.”

President Zelensky thanked the nation’s partners, allies and friends for supporting Ukraine through “a year of pain, grief, faith and unity.”

“The first month of the war. And the first turning point of the war. The first changes in the world’s perception of Ukraine. It didn’t happen in three days,” he said.

“We took new successes every day, learned new tragedies every day, but we endured because of those who gave their all every day. For the sake of others.”