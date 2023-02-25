India says Modi tera: In Meghalaya, PM reacts to kabar khudegi slogan | Latest India News





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress for its offensive thinking and language, saying the country would give them an appropriate response. Addressing a rally in the electoral district of Meghalaya, Prime Minister Modi said he could see the presence of the BJP throughout the state and people say that Modi Tera Kamal Khilega (Modi, your lotus will bloom) when those rejected by the country now chant ‘Modi received news from the khudegi‘ (Modi, your grave would be dug). Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the Nagaland Assembly election in Chumukedima, Nagaland.(PTI) An alleged video of Congress leaders protesting on the Delhi airport tarmac against the arrest of fellow party member Pawan Khera has been widely shared on social media where they can be heard brandishing slogans such as “Tanashahi nahi chalegi“(down with the dictatorship) and”Modi received news from the khudegi“. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Replying to the alleged slogan, Modi said the country would give an “appropriate response” to people with offensive thought and language. “I can see the BJP all around Meghalaya. Whether it is hills or plains, village or city, I can see the lotus blooming. Those who have been rejected by the country, that the country is no longer ready to accept, now chant ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’. But the country says ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’,” Prime Minister Modi said at a campaign rally here on Friday. Prime Minister Modi went on to say, “The people of the country will give an appropriate response to people with such offensive thought and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give an answer.” The Prime Minister further said that Meghalaya needs a “people first” government instead of a “family first” government. “Today Meghalaya wants a government with People First instead of Family First, so today the ‘lotus flower’ has become synonymous with Meghalaya’s strength, peace and stability. When I think of Meghalaya, I think to talented people and vibrant traditions. I “I am here with a message of hope and growth. India is reaching new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it. We want to build it more and work for the state,” Prime Minister Modi said. Meghalaya will go to the Assembly polls on February 27 with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

