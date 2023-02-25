Judge decides to drop Donald Trump in Peter Strzok’s wrongful dismissal lawsuit





On Thursday, the Arizona State Senate hosted a Day of Absurdity, in which many wild things came out to play. Chief among them was one Ivan Raiklin, who was among the people who came up with the strategy Mike Pence can flip the election in 2020. However, Raiklin, also a former aide to crackpot Michael Flynn, was in town on a mission well different: to indict Pence and Jared Kushner for war crimes related to the COVID pandemic.

“I’m going to make sure we have a Nuremberg 2.0 style consequence for bad actors up to and including the person and people who ran the original White House, what they called the task force on coronaviruses. And I’m referring to Vice President Pence, who was leading the coronavirus task force, and Jared Kushner was the shadow governor making the decisions.”

After which they all went out for coffee and thorazine.

I will never understand how people who may be aroused by the frenzy of “waste, fraud and abuse” allegedly rampant in various relief programs (most of which are generally pitiful at best and fleeting at worst) can blithely subsidize frothy hearings like this and bullshit trials that until the current Supreme Court majority was fabricated, were doomed anyway. This kind of puppet show for fools costs money. And the appetite for them seems to be endless.

It’s better than working for self-government, I guess.

It’s been a great week for subpoenas. The January 6 grand jury summoned Jared Kushner and Ivana Trump. DOJ Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has formalized his invitation to Mike Pence to sing him a tune or three. And on Friday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page can compel the testimony of El Caudillo del Mar-A-Lago in their lawsuit over Strzok’s firing. From Policy:

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled Thursday that Strzok and Page, whose text messages disparaging then-candidate Trump, cast a shadow over the FBI’s investigation into campaign ties. Trump and Russia, would also be allowed to depose FBI Director Christopher Wray for a similar. two-hour period on a limited set of topics. But there’s a twist: Their ability to question Trump and Wray about those circumstances could come down to a decision by President Joe Biden. Jackson’s order gave the Justice Department one month to advise the court whether the current president will invoke executive privilege over any aspects of Trump’s testimony.

I feel like a serious episode of Dark Brandon is coming soon.

From time to time, I regret all the time I spent in my youth with Feep on Fantasmic Features. I’m afraid this has made me suspicious of various scientific advances, because my automatic presumption upon hearing about some of them is to conclude that something will go terribly wrong and destroy the world. For example, from the Smithsonian:

But aquaculture is complicated by infections and diseases, which kill millions of farmed fish year after year. Now, researchers say they’ve devised a creative solution to that problem: injecting alligator DNA into farmed catfish to make the fish more resistant to disease. As Greg Garrison writes for AL.com, this innovation sounds like the start of a Southern Gothic horror thriller. But the scientists leading the initiative insist the public has nothing to worry about. In early testing, adding alligator genes seemed to make catfish more impervious to infection. In the future, this could theoretically help minimize the environmental impact of fish farming, reduce waste and make the process less resource intensive overall. And, experts say, diners probably wouldn’t notice a difference when eating genetically modified catfish.

I don’t back down from anyone in my love for fried catfish, but the taste isn’t my major concern. Rather, my main concern is that we’re going to wake up one morning to find a shoal of huge gatorized catfish are devouring Sunday congregations from Oak Alley all the way to West Memphis. And then a certain ex-president* will show up and tell the shocked survivors to have a good time. (At that point, I’ll start looking for the catfish.)

WWOZ Weekly Pick To Click: “The Machine” (Garage à Trois): Yes, I still really like New Orleans.

Weekly Trail Archive Tour: Here, from 1916, Dartmouth college students enjoy winter fun in the northern New Hampshire wilderness. I’m not sure why it was important for Sea Cadets to learn to run on snowshoes, but there was surely a logical national security reason for it. The story is so cool.

So there is more than that:

The Man in the Mask by George Santos.

Getty Images

Because of course there are. Here is Act XVIII, from Politico:

So what do you do for work? King County Superior Court Judge Sean ODonnell asked Santos during the May 15, 2017 arraignment of defendant Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha.

I’m a budding politician and I work for Goldman Sachs, Santos replied.

Do you work for Goldman Sachs in New York? asked the judge.

Yes, Santos answered.

No.

He later admitted in a New York Post interview that he had never worked directly for Goldman Sachs, but claimed that a financial firm he worked at, LinkBridge Investors, had limited partnerships with the bank.

I almost don’t want this to end. It’s a great drama series.

Discovery corner: Hey, look what we found! Of antiquity :

Here, the authors re-examine a wooden object originally recovered in 1992, reinterpreting the find as a large disembodied phallus. Stone and metal phalluses are known throughout the Roman world, but the example of Vindolanda is the first wooden phallus to be recognized. Combining evidence of potential wear and tear with a review of other archaeological and contextual information, the authors consider various possible interpretations of the function and significance of the Vindolanda phallus during the second century AD.

I think I speak for the whole shebeen when I say, “Wood? Ouch…” As for “potential wear and tear”, well, that sounds like an expert job.

Hey, Smithsonian, is today a good day for dinosaur news? It’s always a good day for dinosaur news!

Scientists have unearthed the bones of this giant penguin, which they named Kumimanu fordycei, and those of another new species, on a New Zealand beach. Fossils provide us with evidence for the history of life, and sometimes that evidence is truly startling, co-author Daniel Field of the University of Cambridge’s Department of Earth Sciences said in a statement. Kumimanu fordycei would have been quite an amazing sight on New Zealand beaches 57 million years ago.

I imagine it would be pretty amazing on Misquamicut Beach next July too. We might have to call the catfish gatorized.

Unlike today’s smaller penguins, several species of giant penguins populated Australia and New Zealand after the extinction of the dinosaurs. Their larger body size would have helped retain heat in cold waters, possibly allowing the penguins to migrate from New Zealand to other parts of the world, the statement said. The size of the penguins would also have kept predators away.

A 340-pound penguin could “push” the Russian army away. And before anyone argues, although I’m not entirely sure that exactly counts as a dinosaur, it lived then to make us happy now, so as far as this shebeen goes, she does qualify.

I’ll be back on Monday to see who’s been assigned this weekend. Be well and play well, you bastards. Stay above the line of the snake. Wear the fucking masks, take the fucking punches, especially the fucking boosters. If you can, think for a moment of the people of Ukraine, the earthquake zone in Turkey, and eastern Palestine in Ohio.

