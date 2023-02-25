US in talks with India over impact of Chinese loans on Pak, Lanka





Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Last updated: February 25, 2023, 09:24 IST

US State Department official Lu was accused of facilitating regime change in Pakistan in 2022 by Prime Minister Imran Khan (Image: US State Department)

Lus’ comments on Friday came shortly after Pakistan announced it would receive $700 million from the China Development Bank (CDB)

Assistant Secretary of State for the US State Departments for South and Central Asia Donald Lu said this week that the United States and India have discussed how to help countries like Sri Lanka to make their own economic decisions, rather than being coerced by an outside force.

Lu referred to China and pointed out that China and Sri Lanka and other countries in the region, many of which have taken loans worth tens of billions from China or Chinese lenders.

Regarding Chinese loans to countries in India’s immediate neighborhood (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal), we are deeply concerned that the loans can be used for coercive purposes, Lu said, according to PTI.

Lu’s comments come before his trip to India. He will travel to New Delhi on an official visit from March 1 to 3. He said the aforementioned countries should not feel pressured to take economic decisions due to an outside partner.

We are talking with India, talking with countries in the region about how we can help countries make their own decisions and not decisions that could be imposed by an outside partner, including China, Lu added.

Lu and Imran Khan were embroiled in a diplomatic tussle after the former Pakistani prime minister alleged that Lu orchestrated his ouster via the vote of no confidence in April 2022.

Khan claimed that regime change in Pakistan was orchestrated by the United States and that Lu was an important part of the plan.

He also said at the time that the diplomat had threatened Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, that a failure to remove Imran through a vote of no confidence would have consequences for Pakistan.

Lus’ comments came shortly after reports surfaced that Pakistan would receive $700 million from the China Development Bank (CDB). The nations finance minister, Ishaq Dar, made the announcement on Thursday.

Lu also said that India and the United States are engaged in serious discussions on the China issue. We had serious conversations about China, both before the latest surveillance balloon scandal and after. So I expect those conversations to continue, he said.

