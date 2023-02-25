There are 8 courts, FIFA involved

COMPAS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo disclose plans for the construction of training centers or training center in the Nusatara capital region (IKN) to support Indonesian football.

President Joko Widodo expressed this plan during a working visit to Region 1B, IKN, North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan on Friday (24/2/2023).

The Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) was elected President General PSSI period 2023-2027, Eric Thohirwas also present on occasion.

Erick Thohir was accompanied by two members of the executive committee of PSSI (Exco), Juni Rachman and Muhammad, during the hearing of President Joko Widodo’s plans to build a training center at the IKN.

Read also : Erick Thohir: Government supports PSSI, chance to build national team training center at IKN

There are 8 soccer fields

In his statement, the President Jokowi also explained some details related to the project to build a training center at IKN.

President Jokowi said that the IKN training center would be equipped with eight football pitches.

According to President Jokowi’s statement, the construction process on the ground will be realized soon and is expected to be completed in less than a year.

“The PSSI football field will soon be completed and it is hoped that it will be completed within a year at the most,” President Jokowi was quoted as saying by the official PSSI website.

Read also: FIFA will finance the construction of a football pitch at IKN

FIFA involved

FIFA, as the parent of world football, would be involved in the construction of a pitch at IKN training center.

President Jokowi said FIFA’s involvement would take the form of funding.