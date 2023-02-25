Trump is working state by state to improve odds at Republican convention





Comment this story

Comment

Donald Trump’s team has launched a national campaign to bolster its chances of getting sympathetic delegates at the upcoming nominating convention and identify opportunities to shape party rules that could help his campaign, according to people familiar with the issues. planes.

The behind-the-scenes effort comes at a time when most of Trump’s rivals haven’t even launched campaigns and are focused on the more esoteric part of the Republican nominating process, state rules and party leaders. who actually select the delegates for the presidential nomination.

His team has invited state party officials to Mar-a-Lago, arranged private meetings between state leaders and Trump during his travels, endorsed state officials they believe will support him. and met with senior Republican Party officials in Washington to discuss how the delegate selection process was going, according to people directly familiar with the efforts, who, like many for this story, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. .

Trump advisers say outreach is less about demanding change now and more about cultivating relationships for months to come, when they could call for rule changes in states and try to shape who the delegates are to the agreement. It also shows that while they project political strength, they realize they are likely to face a long and difficult nomination contest and potentially a messy convention, according to some Trump aides.

The Trump campaign has a political operation second to none and will leverage its considerable experience to secure a full and complete victory in 2024, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Friday.

Trump, the former underdog who assembled his successful 2016 campaign on the fly, has now built a team better able to play the inside game. Strategists from several rival political operations, who have yet to officially declare their candidacies, say they are concerned that Trump’s early blocking and tackling could pay big dividends next year and leave them running to catch up. delay.

Unlike the Democratic Party, which largely dictates how delegates are selected nationally, state Republican parties have wide latitude in determining who they send to the convention and how those people are required to vote first. ballot. GOP state parties have until October 1 to submit their 2024 delegate selection plans.

You can influence how delegates are selected, whether by the primary, caucus or convention, said longtime Republican Mississippi committee member Henry Barbour. You can determine if a state party will have the winner or the criteria a candidate must meet to win delegates. There are only advantages to being the most organized campaign.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump found his candidacy rocked by tactical losses in states like Colorado and Louisiana, where Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) campaign outplayed Trump at party meetings, winning a larger share of convention delegates than its popular support in the state. Trump’s outrage at the defeats led, in part, to his decision to fire his campaign manager and hire Paul Manafort, a Republican consultant with extensive experience managing delegates.

We’re running a campaign for the Republican nomination that wasn’t run in 2016, a Trump adviser said. There are more than rallies involved in a real campaign.

For his 2020 re-election campaign, Trump advisers Justin Clark and Bill Stepien worked for more than a year to change party rules to ensure he wouldn’t face a challenger in the appointment agreement. In Massachusetts, for example, the Trump campaign changed the delegate selection plan to a win-win based on the primary outcome to prevent moderate Gov. Bill Weld (R) from being able to seat potential allies at the convention.

In recent weeks, Trump staff have taken an equally aggressive stance, aiming to introduce themselves to leaders of all state and territory Republican parties who will be seated at the Milwaukee convention on July 15, 2024.

Those working on the effort include top Trump lieutenants: Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Brian Jack, as well as Clayton Henson. In 2016, Wiles worked on the convention rules committee, while LaCivita was hired to work for the national party to prepare for a contested convention and Jack worked as a delegate manager for the Trumps campaign.

Some of the meetings took place at a Republican National Committee meeting last month in California, where Wiles, LaCivita and Henson all marched to meet Republican Party officials in the state. Trump advisers have met with officials in nearly all 50 states, people familiar with the matter said.

Senior Trump advisers in Washington met with RNC officials and others about the effort last week, people familiar with the matter said, and they visited some states. Trump also sent a delegation to Michigan last week to support the campaign of chairman Matthew DePerno’s losing state party.

They held out their hand. There have been discussions, said Carson Jorgensen, the Utah party chairman, about Trump’s effort. He said the delegates his state sends to the national convention will be determined in the state’s primaries and then selected in a private meeting of party activists.

At [state] convention, we will appoint our delegates, no doubt, but they are bound by how the primary vote happens, he said.

Even in states where the delegate allocation process is set, the Trump team believes these early interactions will help ensure that delegates, including party officials, to the convention are supportive. Although primaries and caucuses often tie votes to nominate delegates on the first ballot, delegates are free to vote their will on other issues before the convention, including rules of procedure and who gets the credentials for vote. They also have the power to disrupt debates.

Trump campaign officials compiled the rules for most Republican parties in every state and began analyzing them for potential benefits, changes and pitfalls, people familiar with the effort say.

In Michigan, Democrats announced a plan to postpone the state primary for February 2024, outside the window allowed by national Republican rules, increasing the likelihood that some of the state’s Republican delegates will be stripped of their powers. if assigned by statewide vote. Trump advisers, during a visit to the state this month, pushed local leaders to consider rule changes for next year that would allow the state to select delegates later in the year. year through caucus or convention to preserve full state delegation to the national convention, according to several people familiar with the conversations.

In Idaho, Trump’s allies, who the campaign says aren’t working in their direction, have sought to preserve his advantage there by wielding greater influence over central committee members, who will discuss rules of selection of delegates this summer, according to a party agent. with direct knowledge of the discussions. Some of the state presidents’ former allies have pressured members perceived to be disloyal to Trump to resign and challenged the legitimacy of at least one in-state residency committee member in a bid to place a Trump loyalist in that slot before the next national convention. year.

A Trump campaign adviser said the former presidents’ campaign was not involved in the Idaho fights.

The state party is deeply divided between Trump loyalists, libertarians and those allied with more established Republican figures like Republican Gov. Brad Little, who was unsuccessfully challenged from the far right in 2022 by the former Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin endorsed by Trump. State party chairwoman Dorothy Moon, who echoed Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 presidential race and is seen as supportive of his candidacy, did not return calls for comment.

While some GOP members would like to see an open primary in Idaho to give other Republican candidates for the White House greater opportunities to compete, members who support Trump’s effort are focused on ensuring that the primary in Idahos remains closed to all voters other than Republicans, a rule that favors Trump, the people said.

There is also simmering controversy among the base over an Idaho lawmaker’s proposal to move the states’ presidential primary from March to May to align with other states’ primary elections. The date had been moved earlier in the presidential calendar in 2012 to encourage more candidates to visit and compete in the state.

Strategists for two rival presidential candidates said they fear the Trump team could push to narrow the universe of people involved in delegate selection away from primaries and toward caucuses or conventions.

The man is running for president again, wouldn’t you expect him to have connections with state party officials? said Morton Blackwell, an RNC member from Virginia, who added that he was not personally pressured. Unlike Trump’s neglect of a delegation strategy in 2016, Blackwell said, “It’s a different political situation. Trump is no longer an outsider.

Isaac Arnsdorf contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/24/trump-states-2024-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos