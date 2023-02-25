Peter Strzok can depose Donald Trump in DOJ lawsuit: judge





Donald Trump may have to testify in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who became the target of the former president’s ire after it was revealed he raised concerns about Trump ahead of the presidential election of 2016.

Peter Strzok, who was fired from the agency in 2018 over text messages between him and FBI attorney Lisa Page about a possible Trump presidency, sued the Justice Department in August 2019. He asks salary arrears and his reinstatement and alleged that he was unlawfully fired for expressing his political views.

Page also sued the FBI and the Justice Department, alleging privacy violations.

Strzok subpoenaed Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray, who has held the position since 2017. The Justice Department decided to overturn the subpoena, citing a legal concept called the “apex doctrine,” which discriminates against depositions of senior government officials unless a party can show that extraordinary circumstances exist.

In a closed hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the DOJ’s request and said depositions from Trump and Wray could proceed. However, she established strict guidelines for potential depositions.

“The Court has permitted the plaintiffs to make depositions from each witness which do not exceed two hours and are limited to the narrow set of matters specified in the record at the hearing,” the judge wrote in an order published in the federal record.

President Joe Biden could also have a role to play in the proceedings.

“Today’s ruling only addressed issues of overriding doctrine and did not resolve any issues related to the Presidential Communications strand or the deliberative process strand of executive privilege,” Jackson, an appointee, wrote. Barack Obama, in order. “For the reasons stated in the record, the government must advise the Court whether the current President will invoke executive privilege with respect to the matters specified by March 24, 2023.”

Strzok’s lawsuit against the DOJ, Wray and former Attorney General William Barr alleges he was unlawfully fired for his political beliefs. He also said the DOJ violated his privacy by publishing the text messages between him and Page, who were having an affair at the time the text messages were exchanged. Trump’s former US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was behind the release of the text messages.

The text messages sparked a firestorm of criticism among Trump and his allies. The then-president targeted Page on multiple occasions, and Strzok testified before the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee in July 2018 as part of a House investigation into perceived actions taken by the DOJ and the FBI during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump did not back down even after leaving office, naming Strzok and Page in a massive racketeering lawsuit against dozens of his perceived political enemies. A judge dismissed Strzok, Page and others from the case months after it was filed in March 2022. The lawsuit was dismissed in September and some attorneys were ordered to pay penalties.

