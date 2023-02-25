Politics
Nickel shows Indonesia how to escape the middle-income trap
Were using nickel as a prototype, said Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. It’s silly. We have the raw materials, but we sell them to refine them abroad, and then we re-import them. Where did we leave our brain?
President Joko Widodo discusses the economic models of Taiwan and South Korea, two of the few nations that have managed to escape the so-called middle-income trap by developing manufacturing and increasing productivity. For decades, Indonesia has relied on commodity exports, an economic strategy prone to the so-called resource curse, where mineral-rich nations yearn to invest in mining during boom times. , but suffer when commodity prices fall.
The new roadmap for more onshore processing will start this year with oil and gas and then fisheries. Ultimately, Indonesia will only export refined palm oil, coconut products, timber, seaweed and even salt. The government estimates that the campaign could attract $545 billion in investment, roughly half of the country’s current nominal GDP.
We used to sell the history of Indonesia by the numbers: 280 million people, thousands of islands, etc. It’s promoting the story, not the investment, Lahadalia said. Now we tell them: what industry do you want? Here’s what you can do and here’s where you can do it.
The Ministry of Investment publishes a menu of projects from which investors can choose, with expected rate of return, break-even point and available state incentives. It includes, for example, a 49.8 billion rupee ($3.3 million) cocoa bean factory in central Sulawesi offering a 22% yield, or a 1.13 billion rupee copper refinery. dollars to East Java with an expected return of 16%.
There are signs that the policy could work. The country recorded its largest trade surplus last year, with investment up 44% to a record $80 billion, buoyed by nickel and copper found mainly on islands outside of Java.
In northern Maluku, investment in nickel refining boosted the province’s economy by 29% last year.
Companies have mined nickel there for decades, but only now are we seeing this massive growth, Lahadalia said. With growth comes employment. People no longer need to go to Java to look for good jobs.
In West Papua, one of the country’s poorest provinces, plants are being built to turn natural gas into methanol, urea and ammonia to use as fertilizer. And across the archipelago, factories are being set up to process and package tuna and shrimp ready for consumption, rather than shipping the catch to facilities in Thailand or Vietnam.
Yet Indonesia’s nickel windfall was partly the result of a sudden surge in global demand due to factors such as the ramp-up of electric vehicle battery production and a notorious squeeze on the stock market. London Metals which gave Indonesia a strong negotiating position to force miners to build smelters. There are also questions about how the government will transform the billions of dollars in investment in foundries into broader investments in technology and high-skilled jobs that would boost overall productivity.
There are also legal risks. The World Trade Organization recently ruled in favor of the European Union’s protest against the ban on nickel ore exports. Jokowi vowed to appeal the decision and refused to change her policy.
And while Indonesia has so far relied on export bans to force companies to build local facilities downstream, the government has said it now wants to take a softer approach, phasing out restrictions. incentives for less refined products. For nickel, that means more tax exemptions for smelters that make products with less than 40% nickel as the government pushes for at least 70% to 80%.
But we won’t wait, Lahadalia said. If we said that the industry must be ready before we stop exporting, it would take too long and we would have the same old excuses.
For copper giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc., whose local unit has mined one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits since the 1970s, concentrate exports will stop at the end of this year , when a new foundry will need to be set up and running, he added.
Lahadalia is confident that the endorsement strategy will not be derailed by elections in February next year, when Jokowi will have to step down after the end of his second term. Change is already entrenched in the economy as foundries and factories are already being built, he said.
Moreover, anyone who reverses this would be laughed at, he said. We are halfway there. Why would we go back?
(By Eko Listiyorini and Norman Harsono)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mining.com/web/nickel-shows-indonesia-how-to-escape-the-middle-income-trap/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vidya Balan: scripting her way of being untyped in Bollywood
- Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion
- WHO: Nations move closer to global guidelines for pandemics, disease outbreaks
- India pushes to resolve Ukraine conflict through diplomacy: PM Modi
- Governments hold first detailed discussions on proposed changes to International Health Regulations (2005)
- Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Ribbhu Mehra marries Kirtida Mistry
- Zeenat Aman talks about gender pay gap in Bollywood; Said nothing’s changed in the last 50 years
- Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection Trussardi
- Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wants to work in Pakistani movies? The actor clarifies – News
- Cricket Stadiums – The most picturesque and dramatic international cricket venues in the world
- Shardul Thakur’s Haldi: The Indian star dances to the family-famous Bollywood hit; SHOW
- Ontario school board releases professionalism policy after photos of teacher with prosthetic breasts surface