Nickel shows Indonesia how to escape the middle-income trap

Were using nickel as a prototype, said Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. It’s silly. We have the raw materials, but we sell them to refine them abroad, and then we re-import them. Where did we leave our brain?

President Joko Widodo discusses the economic models of Taiwan and South Korea, two of the few nations that have managed to escape the so-called middle-income trap by developing manufacturing and increasing productivity. For decades, Indonesia has relied on commodity exports, an economic strategy prone to the so-called resource curse, where mineral-rich nations yearn to invest in mining during boom times. , but suffer when commodity prices fall.

The new roadmap for more onshore processing will start this year with oil and gas and then fisheries. Ultimately, Indonesia will only export refined palm oil, coconut products, timber, seaweed and even salt. The government estimates that the campaign could attract $545 billion in investment, roughly half of the country’s current nominal GDP.

We used to sell the history of Indonesia by the numbers: 280 million people, thousands of islands, etc. It’s promoting the story, not the investment, Lahadalia said. Now we tell them: what industry do you want? Here’s what you can do and here’s where you can do it.

The Ministry of Investment publishes a menu of projects from which investors can choose, with expected rate of return, break-even point and available state incentives. It includes, for example, a 49.8 billion rupee ($3.3 million) cocoa bean factory in central Sulawesi offering a 22% yield, or a 1.13 billion rupee copper refinery. dollars to East Java with an expected return of 16%.

There are signs that the policy could work. The country recorded its largest trade surplus last year, with investment up 44% to a record $80 billion, buoyed by nickel and copper found mainly on islands outside of Java.

In northern Maluku, investment in nickel refining boosted the province’s economy by 29% last year.

Companies have mined nickel there for decades, but only now are we seeing this massive growth, Lahadalia said. With growth comes employment. People no longer need to go to Java to look for good jobs.

In West Papua, one of the country’s poorest provinces, plants are being built to turn natural gas into methanol, urea and ammonia to use as fertilizer. And across the archipelago, factories are being set up to process and package tuna and shrimp ready for consumption, rather than shipping the catch to facilities in Thailand or Vietnam.

Yet Indonesia’s nickel windfall was partly the result of a sudden surge in global demand due to factors such as the ramp-up of electric vehicle battery production and a notorious squeeze on the stock market. London Metals which gave Indonesia a strong negotiating position to force miners to build smelters. There are also questions about how the government will transform the billions of dollars in investment in foundries into broader investments in technology and high-skilled jobs that would boost overall productivity.

There are also legal risks. The World Trade Organization recently ruled in favor of the European Union’s protest against the ban on nickel ore exports. Jokowi vowed to appeal the decision and refused to change her policy.

And while Indonesia has so far relied on export bans to force companies to build local facilities downstream, the government has said it now wants to take a softer approach, phasing out restrictions. incentives for less refined products. For nickel, that means more tax exemptions for smelters that make products with less than 40% nickel as the government pushes for at least 70% to 80%.

But we won’t wait, Lahadalia said. If we said that the industry must be ready before we stop exporting, it would take too long and we would have the same old excuses.

For copper giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc., whose local unit has mined one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits since the 1970s, concentrate exports will stop at the end of this year , when a new foundry will need to be set up and running, he added.

Lahadalia is confident that the endorsement strategy will not be derailed by elections in February next year, when Jokowi will have to step down after the end of his second term. Change is already entrenched in the economy as foundries and factories are already being built, he said.

Moreover, anyone who reverses this would be laughed at, he said. We are halfway there. Why would we go back?

(By Eko Listiyorini and Norman Harsono)