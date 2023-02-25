Digested week: Sunak loses his temper over Brexit deal as Johnson hints at trouble | Jean Crace

Monday

Perth has a special place in my heart: it was the venue for my first one-day international box office. Maybe I should explain myself. It was 1992 and I was writing a book about Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, part of which was to accompany the Pakistan squad to the Cricket World Cup. At first Imran Khan and company were understandably distant, but by the time we reached Western Australia I was cleared to play in the net where I had Zahid Fazal inexplicably caught behind. Whether I ever had another wicket is a matter of dispute. I claim I had Wasim caught halfway through. He said he would never have hit it there if I had a defender in place. Never mind. This week in Perth was the high point of what happens for my cricketing career. Not that I was ever tempted to go back. It was just so far. Remote even from the rest of Australia. A five hour flight from Sydney. But if you like beaches, 300 days of sunshine a year, don’t have to deal with a cost of living crisis and aren’t put off by distance then this could be the place for you. At least that’s the sell Western Australia is trying to make as it seeks to recruit 31,000 doctors, nurses, teachers and plumbers from the UK to come and settle near the Indian Ocean. Predictably, some MPs and the British Medical Association were quick to cry foul. How dare Australians try to fill vacancies in their job market with UK trained professionals! What about our own NHS staff shortage? Uh maybe we should have thought of that when we recruited thousands of doctors and nurses from Eastern Europe and other parts of the world. Just another Brexit bonus.

Tuesday

My friends Simon and Olivia have a word for it. They call it the Year. You know how it is. People you’ve been seeing regularly for a long time who don’t seem to have aged much. Then one day you see them again and it’s like they’ve aged a decade overnight. When this happens to you, you have had The Year. I don’t know how many times I got The Year. At least twice, I would say. Just recently I was asked to send in a picture of myself for a book festival program later this year. The only snap I had available was nothing like me, but I sent it anyway. Mainly because I couldn’t bother to pick up another one. When people look nothing like their signature photos, it’s not always vanity at stake. It’s also laziness.

Until now though and I was talking about 30 years my garden hasn’t had the year. A plant or two died, of course, but nothing serious. The bananas are in their third or fourth generation without me needing to replace any of them, I added a couple more new tropical grasses and ferns and everything else just got bigger and bigger. But this winter has taken its toll. The bananas wrapped in their fleeces are still standing but everything else looks a bit desolate. The proteas are dead, the spurge seems on its last legs, there is no sign of the russet lilies and some of the palms are struggling. Worst of all, the tree fern I nurtured for over 15 years croaked with a turquoise burn. Replacement will cost a fortune. Quite why this winter turned out to be so difficult, I have no idea. Temperatures were no worse than other years when the garden took off. None of us can escape the Year. Although at least the garden is worth the money to restore to its glory.

Wednesday

Almost everyone seems to have weighed in. Not just writers and booksellers, but also politicians. Even Rishi Sunak has spoken. Most were outraged that Roald Dahl’s books were reshaped for the sensibilities of today’s children. This was considered a makeover too far. The triumph of enlightened culture. Only Sensitive Readers or their editorial equivalents have been with us for over 100 years and no one has really complained about it before. An illustration of Peter Rabbits’ father inside the Farmers Pie that featured in the first edition was hastily removed from the second. It was normal to imagine a relative being eaten: seeing it in action was a step too far. And it’s not like Dahl’s books haven’t been revamped in the past. In the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Oompa Loompas were black pygmies from the deepest, darkest Africa. In the 1970s, they were revamped into fantasy creatures. Nobody disputed that.

Part of the problem with the recent changes is that they seem a bit unnecessary. Changing Augustus Gloop from big to huge serves no purpose. The first image that comes to mind is still oily. Dahl’s books were a little after my time, at least my parents never offered me one, but I asked my kids what they thought. They both said they didn’t care about the language at all when reading Dahl in the 90s and early 2000s, but they’re all for the changes if they improve children’s lives. of today. I grew up with Biggles and Sherlock Holmes. Now there is a job for sensitivity readers. On the one hand a charming pilot who rarely met a German he didn’t want to kill, and on the other a super detective addicted to cocaine and heroin.

THURSDAY

Its been a strange week in Westminster. The highlight of the Commons was the sight of Boris Johnson and, for the first time since his resignation, Liz Truss protecting their legacy during the Ukraine debate. You can see why Boris was there. Ukraine is about the only good thing he’s done in more than 20 years in politics. But Truss? She has no flame worth tending. Especially not on Ukraine. President Zelenskiy would not recognize her in a criminal formation.

Most of the time, however, there was a feeling that something important was happening behind the scenes. We were led to believe that Sunak was going to announce an agreement with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol on Monday, followed by a statement at home on Tuesday. The journalists had even been informed of the content of the agreement. A red lane, a green lane and a whole host of arbitration panels designed to mask the fact that Northern Ireland would still be subject to EU law. It could hardly be otherwise with a hard Brexit. Then Monday and Tuesday passed without any announcement. Just like Wednesday. It turns out that Sunak originally decided to sign the deal with the EU and then take on the Brexit hardliners in his own party and the DUP. It wasn’t until Boris indicated he could cause trouble that Sunak lost his temper. So he’s stuck trying to imagine some form of impossible alchemy that will satisfy everyone. TIP: no such word exists. Instead, he just looks weak. Impossible to put the country before the party. Terrified of closing his deal with Labor support. Meanwhile, the rest of us continue to wait.

Friday

This week was the annual conference of the National Union of Farmers. You would have thought that after Sunak and Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer crashed and burned on Tuesday, the Prime Minister for sending a two-minute video message in which he claimed to like milking; Spencer mocked the scene for speaking out about Australia’s trade deal that Environment Secretary Thrse Coffey could have figured out the Tories can’t take the rural vote for granted. Think again. Coffey seems like someone who likes to say no. For whom almost everything is too complicated. His laziness is almost a death wish. She was openly booed for saying food shortages had nothing to do with her. She couldn’t help it if the temperatures were abnormally high in Spain. It didn’t seem to have occurred to him that British farmers were struggling to afford the rising cost of maintaining polytunnels.

Coffey capped off a dismal performance by saying bird flu was just one of those things, before walking away from the stage amid questions saying she had a train to catch. Even Thursday back in the Commons, Coffey was utterly unrepentant. Either that or she learns very slowly. Responding to an urgent question about food shortages, she insisted that the solution to rising prices was for people to get better jobs and work harder. A bit of impertinence coming from someone who is terminally ill. Nobody has the right to food and if people want to eat, they have to tear their fingers off. She then went to kill. The result of a lot of thought on his part. People should stop trying to buy tomatoes and eat turnips instead. Therese Antoinette. Four years ago I tweeted, Let ’em eat turnips. It was supposed to be a Brexit joke. Now its government policy. Satire comes to you fast these days.